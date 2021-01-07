PETALING JAYA: Umno Supreme Council member Mohd Puad Zarkashi says Annuar Musa is showing his true colours after the recently removed Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general made several allegations against the party’s leadership yesterday.

In a Facebook post, Puad questioned why Annuar seemed upset over his removal, saying the Ketereh MP was not sacked but only replaced by Ahmad Maslan.

He said Tengku Adnan Mansor had also been replaced as BN secretary-general before this, but he did not hold any press conferences to attack Umno’s president.

“But Annuar is different, we now see his true colours. He said Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s letter to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong backing Anwar Ibrahim as prime minister is genuine. He attacked the president (Zahid).

“Many don’t know this, but Annuar had pressured Ahmad, as Umno secretary-general, into lodging a police report, saying supposedly that the letter (to the Agong) was fake and made up by Anwar,” Puad alleged, adding: “Why lodge a police report? Why must we follow Hamzah Zainudin’s game plan? Why are you only now claiming that the letter is authentic?”

He said Annuar’s “No Anwar, no DAP” slogan was not the reason behind his removal, and that the federal territories minister had only utilised that excuse to “make himself look like a hero for the Malays”.

FMT has reached out to Annuar for comment on Puad’s allegations.

Yesterday, Annuar held a “tell-all” press conference where he claimed that Umno was preparing to work with DAP to form a new government and that Zahid did send a letter to the King supporting Anwar to be prime minister.

