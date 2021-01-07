MAHATHIR WILL BE FURIOUS! RoS THROWS OUT PEJUANG’S APPLICATION

The Registrar of Societies (ROS) has rejected applications by both Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) and the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) to be registered as official political parties.

The rejections were made yesterday.

In an email sighted by Malaysiakini, the ROS did not state a reason why it rejected Muda’s application.

Meanwhile, the media was informed by Pejuang’s lawyer Mior Nor Haidir Suhaimi that the ROS also conveyed its rejection to the party via a letter emailed to it yesterday afternoon.

As a result, Pejuang today withdrew its legal action against the delay by the ROS in deciding on the party’s registration status.

Mior said this after attending in-chamber case management of the matter before Kuala Lumpur High Court judge Mariana Yahya this morning.

On Dec 10, Pejuang, led by former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, filed a judicial review to compel the ROS to make a decision regarding the party’s registration status.

The review had sought a mandamus order to either approve or reject Pejuang’s application to formally register it as a political party under the Societies Act 1966.

Pejuang also sought a declaration from the court that ROS’ and its director-general’s failure to respond to any application or written communication is unreasonable and ill-intentioned to delay the registration.

Mior said he will discuss with the party on its next course of action. MKINI