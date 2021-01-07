‘IT’S A DONE DEAL’ – NAZRI MAKES IT CLEAR AGONG CAN OPT TO APPOINT ‘INTERIM GOVT’ WHEN UMNO DUMPS BERSATU AT JAN 31 AGM, SNAP GE15 CAN BE DEFERRED UNTIL COVID-19 STABILIZES – RUBBISHES TALK OF DEAL WITH ANWAR – INDEED, IF UMNO CAN GET THEIR OWN MAN SUCH AS KU LI APPOINTED AS INTERIM PM, WHY WOULD THEY WANT TO GIVE THE POST TO FOOLISH ANWAR

If Umno ends ties with Bersatu at its general assembly on Jan 31, it does not mean Parliament has to be dissolved on Feb 1, former law minister Nazri Abdul Aziz said.

The Padang Rengas MP, who is also a lawyer by training, said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong can instead appoint an interim government until it is safe to hold an election.

“What Umno is doing now is to trigger a situation whereby Parliament will be dissolved to have a general elections.

“But it still depends on the Agong on when to dissolve Parliament.

“That is the King’s right. He can decide it’s not yet time to dissolve Parliament and appoint an interim government first,” Nazri told Malaysiakini yesterday.

He added that the election can wait until the Covid-19 situation has improved.

Health Ministry director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said yesterday that the public health system is at its breaking point due to the escalating pandemic – and is proposing targeted lockdowns to contain the situation.

Also yesterday, the Umno supreme council decided that a motion backed by 189 out of 191 divisions to sever ties with Bersatu, should be debated and decided on at Umno’s general assembly later this month.

While the decision has yet to be formalised, Nazri believes that the severing of ties between Umno and Bersatu is a done deal.

However, he dismissed that rejecting Bersatu meant Umno wanted to form a government with PKR president Anwar Ibrahim.

“If we can have a general election, why do we want to form a government with PKR?” he asked.

Yesterday, former BN secretary-general Annuar Musa revealed that Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had written to the Agong in support of Anwar’s plans to topple the Perikatan Nasional Plus government.

Amanah deputy president Salahuddin Ayub said Pakatan Harapan had been aware of this since last September and was open to cooperating with Zahid to get rid of PN Plus.

Nazri had dismissed Zahid’s talks with PKR as a normal part of the political process, but said Umno would stick by its “no Anwar, no DAP” stance. MKINI

GE15 only when Covid-19 under control, says Bersatu

BERSATU said yesterday the 15th general election should only be held once the Covid-19 pandemic is under control.

This was decided at the party’s supreme council meeting chaired by Prime Minister and Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin last night.

Party information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan in a statement issued after the meeting said Bersatu’s main agenda now is to focus all efforts and energy to address the Covid-19 pandemic and revive the economy.

“Bersatu is committed to continuing our focus on efforts to improve the people’s well-being, especially in facing the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing floods.

“The actions of some parties who continue to play politics at a time when the people are going through a major ordeal is something that is not right,” he said.

Wan Saiful said Bersatu is also determined to continue to defend the political cooperation with parties in Perikatan Nasional towards uniting the ummah and the people.

This approach will be continued in a fair manner and equitably to ensure the well-being of the people from all walks of life and background, he said.

“In the context of PN, Bersatu will continue to strengthen political cooperation with other component parties, namely PAS, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) and Sabah Progressive Party.”

Wan Saiful said Bersatu also called on all parties to show sincerity and earnestness through strong organisational discipline to ensure the political cooperation forged through PN continues to be respected and preserved.

“Bersatu has decided to focus on consolidating the party’s strength through the practice of service and caring politics, as well as ensuring the entire machinery is on the ground to render assistance to those in need.”

The meeting also agreed to organise the Bersatu 2021 tour series in the near future as part of efforts to provide information on current issues. – Bernama

