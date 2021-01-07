‘IF THEY REALLY MEAN IT, DO IT. DO NOT DILLY-DALLY’ – AS UMNO BLINKS, BERSATU GRASSROOTS HEAP INSULTS – ‘MUHYIDDIN’S LEADERSHIP IS MORE LIKED BY THE PEOPLE. UMNO DOES NOT ACCEPT REALTY THAT BEFORE THIS THE PEOPLE ALREADY REJECTED THEM’

Bersatu grassroots ready to take on Umno in GE15

BERSATU grassroots leaders are prepared to face a multi-cornered contest in the next elections if Umno refuses to cooperate with Perikatan Nasional.

Several Bersatu division leaders told The Malaysian Insight they have “extended” their welcome to Umno but it is not reciprocated.

They also said if Umno withdraws support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and force early elections, Malaysians would be the real victims as the Covid-19 pandemic is still raging.

Padang Terap Bersatu division leader Muzzammil Ismail said Umno is being greedy despite being in the government and has not learnt from its mistakes.

“Some Umno leaders are too arrogant and only think of power, today Umno has become a cluster of national political instability.

“Bersatu is not worried about clashing with Umno because we have and are preparing our machineries in every branch and division. However, Bersatu is worried about the fate of the people who are struggling to make a living today,” he told The Malaysian Insight.

The youth leader said Umno should be grateful to Muhyiddin for making it part of the ruling coalition despite the overwhelming rejection it suffered during the 14th general election.

“Umno does not accept the reality that before this, the people have rejected them but Muhyiddin’s leadership is more liked by the people.

“We believe that if Umno goes alone without Bersatu and PAS, even if they work with PKR and DAP. They will still be rejected by the people because of their own greed.

“Each one of them wants to be a candidate for either Parliament or state to take care of their own stomach without thinking about the plight of the people,” Muzzammil added.

Batu Kawan Bersatu division leader Aziz Zainal Abidin said despite forming PN with the help of Umno and PAS, the party can hold its own and does not need the support of Umno.

“The individuals who were responsible for PN are Muhyiddin, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (Umno president) and Abdul Hadi Awang (PAS president). If Zahid was unhappy with PN, he should have spoken a long time ago.

“For us, if Umno does not want (to work with Bersatu), it is okay. Whatever happens, we have dignity. We do not need to convince them. Since last February we have persuaded them, we even gave them posts,” he told The Malaysian Insight.

A total of 143 of the 191 Umno division heads over the last weekend agreed to a motion to reject cooperation with Bersatu in GE15, which was acknowledged by Zahid in his officiating speech at his Bagan Datuk division.

Last week, Penang Umno division leader Musa Sheikh Fadzir also expressed the state’s intention of wanting to contest in GE15 without the support of Bersatu and PN.

Commenting on that, Aziz hopes Musa will stick to his words and not retract the statement.

“If they really mean it, do it. Do not dilly-dally. I am ready if Umno does not want to work with us, and Bersatu will focus on relations with PAS.”

Both Umno and Bersatu held their supreme council meetings yesterday where the hot topic was the cooperation between the both parties. There will also be discussions on allegations of Umno leaders asking to resign from Muhyiddin’s cabinet in February.

Titiwangsa Bersatu youth chief Ad Adib Shaharuddin said there is nothing surprising when Umno refuses to be part of PN for the next elections as it wants total dominance.

“We have expected Umno does not really want a national unification, they only want to focus on Muafakat Nasional. It is undeniable that certain Umno leaders to not support Zahid but he has the backing of the division leaders,” he said.

Ad Adib added that Zahid still controls Umno and by convention, any decision from the president is final.

“He is still the ‘warlord’ in Umno and the party has not changed its attitude of wanting to be the ‘big brother’ in the equation.”

Adib said the party machinery is ready to face a three-cornered situation even though he hopes that it will not materialise as it will give advantage to the opposition.

“We have never been worried about severing ties with Umno. But, if there is GE15 and there is a three-cornered fight, the advantage would be to Pakatan Harapan as the Malay parties are split.

“If only Umno sides with PN, we will win big as the Malays are fed up with PH.”

Sarawak Bersatu youth chief Alexander Frusis also questioned Umno’s motive and said it will be a burden for the people despite the Yang di-Pertuan Agong advising to not play politics in the midst of the Covid-pandemic.

“We uphold the order from the Agong to place the interests of the people, let alone in the situation of Covid-19 and the floods that are plaguing our country.

“I also want to ask if whatever Umno is doing now is it in the interests of the people.”

Alexander also said it will not be Bersatu’s loss if Umno does not want to cooperate with them but insisting on calling for an election soon would sacrifice Malaysians who are struggling in the pandemic.

“I am saddened that if the decision really made, it will be detrimental as well as negligent. This will harm the welfare of the people when the economy is in the recovery phase of Covid-19.”

Umno and PN, especially Bersatu, have been at loggerheads after both parties formed government in February. Tensions in the past few months between Umno and PN have increased with Umno leaders claiming the party has been sidelined in the government.

Umno refused Bersatu president Muhyiddin’s offer to join the PN coalition and instead asked Bersatu to join MN. The MN charter is made up of Umno and PAS and is seeking to be registered as an official entity.

Last weekend, Zahid pledged to uphold MN and will not be part of PN despite agreeing to form a presidential council with the other parties.

The former ruling party’s MPs have also flirted with pledging their support to opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim to trigger a collapse of the current government. – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

GE15 only when Covid-19 under control, says Bersatu

BERSATU said yesterday the 15th general election should only be held once the Covid-19 pandemic is under control.

This was decided at the party’s supreme council meeting chaired by Prime Minister and Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin last night.

Party information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan in a statement issued after the meeting said Bersatu’s main agenda now is to focus all efforts and energy to address the Covid-19 pandemic and revive the economy.

“Bersatu is committed to continuing our focus on efforts to improve the people’s well-being, especially in facing the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing floods.

“The actions of some parties who continue to play politics at a time when the people are going through a major ordeal is something that is not right,” he said.

Wan Saiful said Bersatu is also determined to continue to defend the political cooperation with parties in Perikatan Nasional towards uniting the ummah and the people.

This approach will be continued in a fair manner and equitably to ensure the well-being of the people from all walks of life and background, he said.

“In the context of PN, Bersatu will continue to strengthen political cooperation with other component parties, namely PAS, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) and Sabah Progressive Party.”

Wan Saiful said Bersatu also called on all parties to show sincerity and earnestness through strong organisational discipline to ensure the political cooperation forged through PN continues to be respected and preserved.

“Bersatu has decided to focus on consolidating the party’s strength through the practice of service and caring politics, as well as ensuring the entire machinery is on the ground to render assistance to those in need.”

The meeting also agreed to organise the Bersatu 2021 tour series in the near future as part of efforts to provide information on current issues. – Bernama

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / BERNAMA

.