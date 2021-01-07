MALAYSIA A COUNTRY WITH NO FUTURE, UMNO A PARTY WITH NO HOPE – MOTIONS OF ‘HUGE IMPACT’ TO BE DECIDED AT UMNO’S JAN 31 AGM – OR 25 DAYS FOR MUHYIDDIN TO MAKE ZAHID & NAJIB ‘HAPPY’

Fate of the union to be decided

KUALA LUMPUR: Several motions, including to sever ties with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia in the 15th general election, will be decided at the upcoming Umno general assembly.

In a statement released late last night after its supreme council meeting, party information chief Shahril Hamdan said the council had refined all motions raised by its 189 divisions.

Among the motions brought up were strengthening Umno’s relations with PAS via Muafakat Nasional, taking into consideration the cooperation the two parties had formed in their 22 months as Opposition parties.

It also took note of the calls to hold the 15th General Election in the first quarter of 2021, subject to the Covid-19 situation.

Shahril added that the meeting also agreed to bring all the motions to the Umno general assembly on Jan 31 for them to be debated and decided at the party’s highest decision-making body in line with its constitution.

“The motions touched on policy matters and basic approaches that would have a huge impact to the future of the party and the country, ” he said.

Yesterday’s meeting also took note of the recent changes in the Barisan Nasional secretary-general’s post which is traditionally held by the Umno secretary-general.

“The presidents of Barisan component parties have verbally agreed on the matter and this will be approved by the Barisan supreme council soon, ” said Shahril, in reference to Tan Sri Annuar Musa who was removed as Barisan secretary-general on Tuesday.

Umno also agreed to increase the party machinery at the state level to help flood victims in several states.

Meanwhile, after Bersatu supreme leadership council held its meeting last night, the party’s deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu told reporters that it will issue an official media statement today.

The meeting was attended by top party leaders including Bersatu president and Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. – ANN

Berita Terkini : UMNO is cracking up, Mat Maslan pecahkan rahsia tidak sokong Bersatu

Berita No 1 – Annuar Musa dedahkan agenda peribadi dan flip-flop Zahid Hamidi

PUTRAJAYA: Annuar Musa secara terbuka enggan subahat dengan Zahid

Annuar menegaskan keputusan, tindak-tanduk Zahid ikut agenda peribadi

berlaku keresahan dalam kalangan ahli sehingga menjejaskan reputasi parti

Parti dilihat telah diseret untuk mengikut agenda peribadi

saya ambil ketetapan tidak sekongkol dengan gerakan tidak selari dengan MKT

Dengan perbezaan ini lebih baik saya tidak subahat dengan hala tuju Zahid

saya mengikut ‘conscience’ saya sendiri bersama rakan-rakan sealiran

antara dasar pimpinan membuat Annuar tidak jelas dengan hala tuju parti:

Sokongan hitam putih kepada Anwar untuk jatuhkan kerajaan PN

Percubaan dan perundingan melibatkan DAP

Percubaan gugat kestabilan kerajaan PN berkali-kali

Situasi ‘flip-flop’ Pengerusi BN sehingga berlaku kekaburan hala tuju MN

Seruan demi seruan untuk bubarkan Parlimen dalam situasi COVID-19

Kegagalan pimpinan wujudkan harmoni dan ketertiban dalam parti

terus bertelagah secara terbuka terhakisnya keyakinan rakyat terhadap parti Berita No 2 – Annuar Musa Dedah Surat Sokongan Zahid Kepada brader Anwar PUTRAJAYA: Annuar dedah surat sokongan pemimpin tertinggi UMNO kepada Anwar

Menurut Annuar, ini pertama kali surat 11 Okt itu didedahkan

beliau tidak bersetuju menyokong Anwar

antara kandungan surat yang dihantar kepada Agong ialah jatuhkan PN

Saya tahu semua, surat ini saya sudah semak, surat ini adalah tulen

antara perkara yang disebut jatuhkan (PN), tukar PM, janji setia kepada Anwar

Beliau menjelaskan flip-flop Zahid berhubung perkara dasar

Situasi ‘flip-flop’ pimpinan kabur halatuju

“Seruan demi seruan untuk bubar parlimen dan adakan pilihanraya Berita No 3 Mat Maslan pecah rahsia kenapa tidak sokong Bersatu ‘ Cruel’ court cases reason for Umno’s gripe with PN, reveals Ahmad Maslan*

Umno’s key gripe is PN decision to continue court cases against its leaders

Ahmad is one of Umno leaders taken to court

this outweighed party’s dissatisfaction over govt positions

One more dissatisfaction is the govt is continuing cruelty of past govt

these cases were cruelty from Dr M, Tommy Thomas, Latheefa Koya https://www.malaysiakini.com/ news/557832 My comments : Many if not all the Court cases involving these characters resume next month. Corruption, money laundering, CBT etc. They are running out of time. They are getting desperate. – http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/ ANN / http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

.