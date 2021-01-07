THE RISE OF ANNUAR MUSA – THE NEXT UMNO PRESIDENT & DPM WITH MUHYIDDIN’S ‘BLESSINGS’?: DESPITE BEING OUTNUMBERED BY NAJIB & ZAHID FACTIONS, ANNUAR PULLS THROUGH FOR BERSATU – WITH PARTYMATE HISHAM THE NEXT TO JOIN KHAIRY IN QUESTIONING WITHDRAWAL MOVE – ‘I CAN QUIT CABINET IF UMNO ORDERS IT BUT WHAT NEXT’

Annuar in tell-all mode

PUTRAJAYA: Umno’s Tan Sri Annuar Musa has accused Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi of acting against their party’s stance and interest, including conspiring with political rivals PKR and DAP.

Speaking at a tell-all press conference after his sacking as Barisan Nasional secretary-general, Annuar said many of the Umno president’s recent political manoeuvres had dragged the party into a personal agenda.

The Ketereh MP said now that he had been removed from his post, he was free to act according to his own political stance.

“The job as Barisan’s secretary-general can only be performed well if there is a feeling of mutual trust with the chairman (Ahmad Zahid).

“Though such a trusting atmosphere had existed before, it had changed of late. Certain events and decisions recently have demanded me to defend my personal principles.

“Among them is the decision for the party to support PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, which has been issued in ‘black and white’, to overthrow the Perikatan Nasional government which Barisan is a part of, ” he said.

Annuar also said there have been discussions with DAP on the formation of a “new political alignment”.

“What occurred has created anxiety among members and affected the party’s reputation.

“Because of these differences, I choose not to conspire with acts that are not in line with the party’s stance, ” he said.

“Better for me not to be in cahoots with Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s direction.

“Now that I am no longer the Barisan secretary-general, I am more free to act according to my conscience, ” he added.

Other developments that he said did not sit well with him were repeated attempts to undermine the stability of the Perikatan government which caused the deterioration of good relations between Umno, PAS and Bersatu; flip-flopping by the leadership and the Barisan chairman (Ahmad Zahid) in policy matters related to Muafakat Nasional which caused ambiguity in the direction of Muafakat; the failure of the party’s leadership to establish harmony and order as the continuous squabbling had eroded the people’s confidence in the party’s vision; party decisions that have been disrestpected; and the constant calls for a general election at a time when people were suffering from the pandemic and severe economic pressure.

At his press conference, Annuar also confirmed that a letter purportedly written by Ahmad Zahid to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on Oct 17,2020, was legitimate.

“The letter is authentic. Among the things mentioned were the plan to bring down the current Perikatan government, change the prime minister and pledge allegiance to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“This was a move that was not endorsed by the Umno supreme council, ” said Annuar.

Without naming anyone, he revealed that “several individuals within the Umno supreme council” were also behind Ahmad Zahid’s move.

Despite his abrupt removal from the Barisan post, Annuar said he accepted the decision and would continue to “fight for Umno’s struggle”.

“My task as secretary-general was to establish a harmonious situation among parties within Perikatan. “This I have done to the best of my abilities.”

He, however, said his sacking by Ahmad Zahid was not in accordance with the Barisan conventions.

“My removal can only be done through Barisan, not by the president of Umno, ” he said.

“The decision has to be approved by all Barisan component parties, which should not be taken for granted.

“Just sack me again, but do it at a Barisan meeting, ” Annuar added.

Previously, Barisan component party MCA said it had not been consulted on Annuar’s removal.

Annuar said Umno might lose in the general election if it continued with its political squabbling and ignored the people.

“The people want to see the government revive the economy and to solve their problems.

“But in meetings, we ignore the rakyat’s agenda and instead we discuss who should be sacked and such, ” he said.

“Keep doing this and we will lose the general election.

“Do not assume that just because we are Umno, we will automatically win, ” said Annuar.

Hisham ready to give up post if Umno severs ties with Bersatu

PETALING JAYA: Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein says he is prepared to relinquish his Cabinet post if Umno decides to sever ties with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

The former Umno vice-president said Umno must consider its political cooperation and direction carefully if the party decides to sever ties with Bersatu.

“This is because the decision, whatever it may be, will eventually determine the rise or fall of Umno, impact on our values and the struggles of the party as well as the party’s position in the upcoming general election.

“If the party decides to not continue working with Bersatu, Umno must decide who it will cooperate with in the 15th General Election.

“Is it with DAP? Is it with PKR? Or just go it alone?” he said in a statement yesterday.

The Sembrong MP said that Umno must plan its political cooperation carefully as the next general election is not anytime soon.

Hishammuddin said the party must learn from the past when Barisan only won 79 seats in the 14th General Election compared to the 133 seats it had won in the 13th General Election.

“It means that we lost 54 seats. We must always learn from this experience, ” he reiterated.

The senior Umno leader said the country was still facing the Covid-19 pandemic and recording high daily cases.

“At the same time, we are facing floods. Our economy is slowly recovering.

“The number of people who have been impacted by the economic situation is increasing, ” he pointed out.

He added that Umno must set a good example and take the opportunity to show that it is concerned for the people’s welfare.

Hishammuddin also said that Umno leaders were given the chance to helm several coveted Cabinet posts, including the Defence Ministry, which was tasked to protect the nation’s safety and stop the spread of Covid-19.

“From my point of view, this is the hope of the people for the Umno leadership, not just endlessly fighting over power, ” he said.

“In the end, the rakyat will suffer and lose confidence.”

ANN

.