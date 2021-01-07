PETALING JAYA: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia says it will work on strengthening its ties with other Perikatan Nasional allies, at around the same time Umno announced it will make a final decision on cutting ties at its general assembly on Jan 31.

Bersatu said it will continue to work with PAS, Sabah STAR and Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP).

It will prioritise the wellbeing of the nation as it combats the Covid-19 pandemic and the floods as this is not the time for politicking, said Bersatu information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan in a statement issued after the party’s supreme council meeting ended early Thursday (Jan 7) morning.

Bersatu said that a general election should only be held after the pandemic has been brought under control.

“The supreme council decided that Bersatu will remain committed to efforts on raising the wellbeing of the people during the pandemic and floods.

“The politicking by certain parties is very untimely. Elections should only be held when the Covid-19 pandemic is under control.

“As the party which shaped the Perikatan government, we strive to uphold the political cooperation between all parties in the government, with the priority being the unity of Muslims and the unity of all the rakyat, to ensure justice for all races and religions.

“We call upon all parties to show their sincerity… to ensure the political cooperation in Perikatan is respected and preserved,” said Wan Saiful.

While the party’s supreme council meetings are a monthly routine, the meeting that started late Wednesday (Jan 6) night was much watched, as Umno held its own special supreme council meeting to discuss its relationship with Bersatu.

Below is the full statement.