BOMBSHELL – WITH DISTRUST AMONG DAP GRASSROOTS FOR UMNO EVEN HIGHER THAN UMNO GRASSROOTS’ FOR DAP, AN ALLIANCE NO MATTER HOW MOMENTOUS NOT POSSIBLE FOR NOW – PERHAPS ONLY IN SPECIFIC SITUATIONS LIKE RECENT ‘PERAK MOVE’ TO OUST BERSATU MB

PETALING JAYA: Analysts have cast serious doubts over whether Umno and DAP can set aside ideological differences and unite, after former Barisan Nasional secretary-general Annuar Musa told reporters today that talks were in progress between the parties to form a new government.

In a press conference this morning, the federal territories minister said several Umno Supreme Council members had attended a number of meetings with DAP leaders to discuss an unlikely partnership, with one such discussion taking place on Oct 17.

Academic Azmi Hassan said “bad blood runs deep” between the grassroots of both parties, adding it would take a mighty effort from Umno leaders to convince their supporters to back a partnership with DAP.

“The leadership of both parties might be able to work together, but the same can’t be said for the grassroots. It’s up to the leaders to articulate the importance of this kind of partnership.

“If the grassroots put out a big ‘NO’ towards working with PPBM, it’s an even bigger ‘NO’ when it comes to DAP.”

James Chin of the University of Tasmania’s Asia Institute dismissed the idea entirely, and said it is simply impossible for the two parties to reconcile their differences.

“Talks will not lead to any agreement, ideologically they are too far apart. I doubt very much they can come together and actually form a government.

“DAP doesn’t believe in separating the country into bumiputera and non-bumiputera, but for Umno that is their minimum requirement for the country, to practice Malay supremacy,” he said.

Chin added if Umno were to abandon this central principle, there would be no reason for them to exist.

“The whole reason Umno exists is as a Malay nationalist party, supposedly to ensure Malay supremacy. If they were to say that Malays were equal to all other Malaysians, they would be agreeing to DAP’s ideology of a ‘Malaysian Malaysia’.”

Azmi points to PAS and DAP’s prior working relationship as proof that nothing is impossible, but wonders whether the announcement was a genuine statement of intent or a political chess move.

“Maybe Umno is trying to weaken Pakatan Harapan (PH). Maybe they have no intention of working with DAP. They just want to rattle PH and raise doubts about their cohesion. The possibility is there.

“Annuar’s bombshell will no doubt rattle Umno too, especially the president. In my opinion, Umno will face the most negative effects.”

Despite his doubts, Azmi believes any cooperation between the parties would be “momentous” for the country and could help ease the mistrust between the Malay and Chinese communities.

The Umno Supreme Council meets tonight, and will likely have plenty to discuss.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.