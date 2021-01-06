UMNO WARLORDS, LONG KNIVES SHEATHED & UNSHEATHED, TROOP IN FOR KEY MEETING TO DECIDE MUHYIDDIN’S FATE – WITH NAJIB ISSUING AN 11TH HOUR WARNING TO ANNUAR MUSA ‘WHY WOULD UMNO WORK WITH DAP IF THE MAJORITY OF GRASSROOTS & CHIEFS HAVE REJECTED IT?’
KUALA LUMPUR: All eyes are on the much anticipated Umno supreme council meeting on Wednesday night (Jan 6), which is expected to discuss whether the party will still continue working with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).
There is a hive of activity as a group of pressmen await the arrival of Umno leaders at Menara Dato Onn, at Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC).
The main agenda will be focused on whether to Umno will continue working with Parti Pribumi Malaysia (Bersatu) and stay with Perikatan Nasional, or choose to work with other political parties, which is scheduled to start at 8.30pm.
Among notable supreme council members that have arrived include Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah, Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan and Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.
Earlier, former Barisan Nasional secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa accused Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi of secretly working with Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.
Annuar presented the alleged letter, dated Oct 11, to the media at a press conference today, saying he had “black and white proof”.
All eyes on Umno as it meets amidst unhappiness with Bersatu
In the run-up to tonight’s meeting at 8pm, 189 divisions held meetings over the weekend. The Tuaran division in Sabah will meet this weekend while the Tanah Merah division is suspended.
The majority had resolved for the party to reject working with Bersatu in the next elections.
In the wake of the AGMs, Umno president and Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had removed Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa as the BN general secretary. The Ketereh MP was replaced by Pontian MP Ahmad Maslan, who is also Umno secretary-general.
Following that, Annuar held a press conference today to allege that Umno, under Zahid, was planning to oust Bersatu by working with DAP and PKR president Anwar Ibrahim.
The claim, however, has been denied by former Umno president, now advisor, Najib Razak today.
Besides that, Annuar also claimed that Zahid had flip-flopped on matters relating to Muafakat Nasional – its political pact with PAS – and that the Umno president had failed to quash calls for fresh elections.
He said that the Umno leadership had failed to create a harmonious condition to work with the other Perikatan Nasional (PN) parties.
Zahid had also replaced Annuar as the Umno general-secretary with Ahmad Maslan last year after it emerged that Bersatu was undermining the party.
After lying low for a long time, former vice president Hishammuddin Hussein also weighed in on the Umno-Bersatu saga by asking who Umno would work with if not for Bersatu.
The Foreign Minister, who no longer holds any position in Umno nationally, said “If the party decides not to continue its partnership with PPBM, then the party has to decide who (it) will work with in GE15. Will it be DAP? Will it be PKR? Or will we go it alone?”
Amidst the Annuar Musa saga, Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan had also met PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang on Monday. Hadi, in turn, met Muhyiddin as he played peacemaker between both parties. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
Najib hits out at Annuar’s allegations against Umno
PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Najib Razak has hit out at Tan Sri Annuar Musa, questioning the latter’s press conference on Wednesday (Jan 6) where he lashed out at Umno.
The former Umno president claimed that the party placed the voice of its grassroots as its utmost priority.
“If you are dissatisfied because you got sacked or do not agree with the views of the grassroots as well as almost all the Umno division chiefs rejecting Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), do not conduct a special press conference to make various accusations to aggravate the situation.
“Why would Umno work with DAP if the majority of the grassroots, as well as division chiefs, reject DAP?” he said in a Facebook post Wednesday (Jan 6).
Accompanying the post, Najib had also posted a screenshot of previous news articles by Malaysiakini and Free Malaysia Today that Umno’s grassroots had rejected cooperating with DAP and that 189 out of 191 of its division also rejected Bersatu.
He had also posted a news article on Annuar’s claims that there exists a movement within Umno working together with DAP to form a new government.
Earlier, Annuar had conducted a special press conference where he had said that he accepted his removal as Barisan Nasional secretary-general.
Annuar had said that he accepted the decision by Barisan chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to remove him from the post but said that it was not in accordance with Barisan’s rules.
According to the rules, Annuar said his removal from the post of Barisan secretary-general cannot be done by the president of Umno but through Barisan.
As such, he had called to be removed once again during a Barisan meeting, adding that he has not received anything official in writing on his removal.
During his special press conference, Annuar had alleged that there were several incidents that went against his political beliefs and principles.
He said this included support in black and white for PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to bring down the Perikatan Nasional government as well as discussions with DAP to establish a “new political alignment”.
Annuar also said that he was also not in agreement with constant attempts to destabilise the Perikatan government and the disrespect towards Umno’s “No DAP and no Anwar” stance.
On Tuesday (Jan 5), Barisan Nasional removed Annuar as its secretary-general.
Annuar has been seen as championing the need for Umno to cooperate with the component parties of the Perikatan government, butting heads against Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who had said that the party needed to go its separate way to ensure it stays as a dominant Malay party.
On Monday (Jan 4), Annuar had said that he was willing to be sacked from Umno if there are those who are unhappy with his stance of rejecting any form of political cooperation with DAP and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.
He had also said he wants Umno to remain a party that champions Malay and Muslim solidarity.