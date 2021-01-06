UMNO WARLORDS, LONG KNIVES SHEATHED & UNSHEATHED, TROOP IN FOR KEY MEETING TO DECIDE MUHYIDDIN’S FATE – WITH NAJIB ISSUING AN 11TH HOUR WARNING TO ANNUAR MUSA ‘WHY WOULD UMNO WORK WITH DAP IF THE MAJORITY OF GRASSROOTS & CHIEFS HAVE REJECTED IT?’

KUALA LUMPUR: All eyes are on the much anticipated Umno supreme council meeting on Wednesday night (Jan 6), which is expected to discuss whether the party will still continue working with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

There is a hive of activity as a group of pressmen await the arrival of Umno leaders at Menara Dato Onn, at Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC).

The main agenda will be focused on whether to Umno will continue working with Parti Pribumi Malaysia (Bersatu) and stay with Perikatan Nasional, or choose to work with other political parties, which is scheduled to start at 8.30pm.

Among notable supreme council members that have arrived include Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah, Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan and Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.

Earlier, former Barisan Nasional secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa accused Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi of secretly working with Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Annuar presented the alleged letter, dated Oct 11, to the media at a press conference today, saying he had “black and white proof”.

All eyes on Umno as it meets amidst unhappiness with Bersatu

ALL attention is on the Umno Supreme Council now, which has just begun its meeting amidst the political posturing of the past few days against its splinter Bersatu.

At stake for the 72-year-old party will be whether to work with Bersatu in the next general election and whether it should continue its partnership with PAS. In the run-up to tonight’s meeting at 8pm, 189 divisions held meetings over the weekend. The Tuaran division in Sabah will meet this weekend while the Tanah Merah division is suspended. The majority had resolved for the party to reject working with Bersatu in the next elections. Most divisions had also called on the party to contest the 121 seats it contested in GE14 and review its relationship with PAS, after deeming the Islamist party had turned its back on Umno. In the wake of the AGMs, Umno president and Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had removed Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa as the BN general secretary. The Ketereh MP was replaced by Pontian MP Ahmad Maslan, who is also Umno secretary-general. Following that, Annuar held a press conference today to allege that Umno, under Zahid, was planning to oust Bersatu by working with DAP and PKR president Anwar Ibrahim. The claim, however, has been denied by former Umno president, now advisor, Najib Razak today. Besides that, Annuar also claimed that Zahid had flip-flopped on matters relating to Muafakat Nasional – its political pact with PAS – and that the Umno president had failed to quash calls for fresh elections. He said that the Umno leadership had failed to create a harmonious condition to work with the other Perikatan Nasional (PN) parties. Zahid had also replaced Annuar as the Umno general-secretary with Ahmad Maslan last year after it emerged that Bersatu was undermining the party. After lying low for a long time, former vice president Hishammuddin Hussein also weighed in on the Umno-Bersatu saga by asking who Umno would work with if not for Bersatu. The Foreign Minister, who no longer holds any position in Umno nationally, said “If the party decides not to continue its partnership with PPBM, then the party has to decide who (it) will work with in GE15. Will it be DAP? Will it be PKR? Or will we go it alone?” Amidst the Annuar Musa saga, Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan had also met PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang on Monday. Hadi, in turn, met Muhyiddin as he played peacemaker between both parties. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Najib hits out at Annuar’s allegations against Umno