U.S. EMBASSY TELLS AMERICANS TO CONSIDER LEAVING MALAYSIA AS MUHYIDDIN & CO LOSE THE FIGHT AGAINT COVID-19

PETALING JAYA: The US Embassy’s latest health alert instructs Americans in Malaysia to consider returning home in view of the worsening Covid-19 situation in the country.

Released on the US Embassy’s official website on Jan 4, the alert says that Americans should “consider returning to your country of residence immediately using whatever commercial means available”.

It also suggests they develop a travel plan that does not rely on the US government for assistance.

Americans were also reminded that most routine consular services had been suspended due to the CMCO in effect in Kuala Lumpur where the embassy is located, but said emergency appointments could be requested.

This comes just over a month after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a “Level 4 – Avoid All Travel” health notice for Malaysia.

The notice stated that “travellers should avoid all travel to Malaysia”, as it might increase their risk of contracting Covid-19.

Malaysia is currently in the thick of its third wave of infections, with new daily cases regularly breaching the 1,500 mark.

Meanwhile, the US leads the world in total cases, daily infections and deaths, and has averaged 214,014 cases a day over the last week according to The New York Times’ Covid-19 tracker.

When contacted, a spokesperson from the US Embassy said the recent health alert to its citizens provided updated information about Putrajaya’s policies on visa and immigration status.

“Travel advice to US Citizens in Malaysia and around the world has been consistent since last March. For more information on CDC’s worldwide travel health notices, please visit their website,” Michelle Kevern told FMT.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY