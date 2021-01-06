COVID-19 SHOCKER – SUPPRESSION NO LONGER POSSIBLE, HEALTH DG MAKES STARTLING ADMISSION AMID UMNO THREATS OF SNAP GE15 – IF TRUE, THEN WHY ARE SCHOOLS REOPENING ON JAN 20 WHEN THE SITUATION IS SO DANGEROUS – OR IS MUHYIDDIN USING ‘RISING’ R-NOUGHT IN BID TO IMPOSE ‘EMERGENCY RULE’ AGAIN
Dr Noor Hisham: Malaysia’s Covid-19 R-nought up to 1.1 again, suppression unsuccessful
He said authorities’ target to bring down the R-nought to 0.5 has not been achieved yet.
“The worry is that the current trend now the cases are increasing, we are currently discussing what can be done and what type of action is needed.
“We need to relook at the strategies that we have implemented since October 14. Although we managed to avoid a major increase in cases, we have also failed to bring it down, whereby the R-nought is at 1.1 and we failed to bring it down to 0.5,” he said during a press conference today.
R-nought of below 1.0 is necessary to prevent the growth of new infections.
On November 10, the R-nought of Covid-19 infections in Malaysia was under 1.0.
Dr Noor Hisham said it has been lowered by the implementation of the conditional movement control order (CMCO).
Malaysia records new daily high of 2,593 Covid-19 cases, 965 from Selangor
KUALA LUMPUR— Malaysia reported a new record high of 2,593 Covid-19 cases today, with 965 detected in Selangor, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.
The latest daily addition is 68 cases more than the country’s previous record high of 2,525 cases, which was recorded on December 31 last year.
After Selangor, the states with the highest number of new cases were Johor and Sabah.
“There are 24,347 active cases with 141 patients being treated in intensive care and 67 requiring respiratory assistance,” he said.
On the number of daily cases by state, Dr Noor Hisham said Johor and Sabah recorded 571 and 405 infections.
Kuala Lumpur reported 265 cases, followed by Negri Sembilan (125), Penang (77), Kelantan (43), Kedah 42), Perak (34), Terengganu (19), Melaka (13), Pahang (11), Putrajaya (9), Labuan (9) and Sarawak (5).
Dr Noor Hisham said the four deaths bring the total number of Covid-19 fatalities to 513.
“The four dead were all Malaysians, aged between 50 and 73, two of whom were from Sabah, while the other two from Selangor and Kuala Lumpur,” he said adding that all four victims had pre-existing medical conditions.
He added that of the new cases today, only four were imported while 2,589 were local infections.
On recoveries, Dr Noor Hisham said that there were 1,129 recoveries, bringing the total number of those discharged to 100,578.
The Health Ministry also reported a daily record high of 13 new Covid-19 clusters in the country, involving Selangor, Perak, Kuala Lumpur, Negri Sembilan, Johor, Sabah and Melaka.
Dr Noor Hisham said there are now 252 active clusters left of the total 561.
He also announced that three clusters officially ended today, namely the Kobena, Mengketil and UD SS2 clusters.
MALAY MAIL
