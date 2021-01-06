ANNUAR MUSA ROARS BACK FIRE AT ZAHID: HAVE YOU CHECEKED WITH ME, KHAIRY, HISHAM OR KU NAN? MUHYIDDIN STALWART DISMISSES TALK UMNO TO BREAK UP WITH BERSATU – CLAIMS 189 OUT OF 191 DIVISIONS ONLY ‘HAD A MEETING. ARE YOU SURE THAT EVERY SINGLE ONE OF THEM DO NOT WANT TO BE WITH BERSATU?’ – EVEN AS KHAIRY CALLS ‘THOSE CALLING FOR SNAP GE IRRESPONSIBLE’
PUTRAJAYA: Tan Sri Annuar Musa has dismissed claims that Umno has unanimously chosen to break ties with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.
The Ketereh MP said motions raised by individual party divisions have to be raised in the Umno general assembly first before it can be accepted as a party decision.
“So 189 divisions out of 191 had a meeting. Are you sure that every single one of them do not want to be with Bersatu?
“Have you checked with the Ketereh division? How about the Rembau, Sembrong or Putrajaya division? Just give the leaders a call and find out for yourself,” said Annuar.
He added that any motion raised by individual divisions can be taken to the general assembly.
“However, there is a committee that will look into the motions raised before they are brought to the assembly. So none of this is a party decision,” said Annuar at a press conference on Wednesday (Jan 6).
Those calling for GE are irresponsible, says Khairy
PETALING JAYA: Those calling for a general election before the Covid-19 pandemic is under control are irresponsible, says Khairy Jamaluddin.
“Those calling for a general election before the pandemic is brought under control are irresponsible. I know some of those calling for a general election are from my own party. Don’t be selfish,” the Science, Technology and Innovation Minister tweeted.
He was responding to a tweet by journalist Boo Su-Lyn on Wednesday (Jan 6), who had said that a general election this year would be disastrous.
“We haven’t even gotten the vaccines yet. At least wait until the majority of the population is immunised, and then you can hold a general election.
“Otherwise, Malaysia’s Covid-19 cases may exceed even the 5k (5,000) daily projection by IHME (Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation) from end Feb,” Boo had tweeted on Jan 4.
On Sunday (Jan 3), Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had said that the party wanted a snap general election to be called despite the Covid-19 pandemic, adding that they can follow the standard operating procedures (SOP).
“Why must we be afraid to hold a general election during a pandemic? More than 30 countries have held general elections while facing the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Why is Malaysia the only country afraid of this?” he said when opening the Bagan Datuk Umno general meeting.
Several civil society groups, as well as politicians too, have said that a snap election should be avoided.
ANN
.