ANNUAR MUSA CONFIRMS ANWAR’S DASTARDLY AGONG MOVE – WAS IN CAHOOTS WITH ZAHID – SO AS TO FORM A NEW GOVT WITHOUT DAP, WHERE ANWAR WOULD BE PM & NAJIB & ZAHID GET THE ‘SWEETHEART DEALS OF FREEDOM’ THEY WANT THE MOST: UNFORTUNATELY FOR FOOLISH ANWAR, ZAHID ONLY GAVE ‘BLANKET’ BLACK & WHITE & NOT SDs SIGNED BY INDIVIDUAL MPs AS THE PALACE LATER REVEALED

Annuar: Zahid backed Anwar, drew Umno into personal agenda

Ousted BN secretary-general Annuar Musa today issued a scathing statement against Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, accusing him of using the party for personal interest.

In a statement today, Annuar said there have been several instances which had affected his relationship with Zahid, who is also the BN chairperson.

He alleged that Zahid had, in “black and white”, supported PKR president Anwar Ibrahim’s bid to topple the Perikatan Nasional Plus government.

He also accused Zahid of attempting to consort with the DAP in a bid to form a “Jajaran Baru Politik” (New political alignment).

This, and several other reasons, led Annuar to believe that Zahid had acted against efforts to unite the Malays and Muslims through Muafakat Nasional, BN and PN.

“Past events have led to anxiety among party members and damaged the party’s reputation.

“The party is seen to have been drawn into a personal agenda,” said Annuar.

MKINI

