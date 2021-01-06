HEIGHT OF HYPOCRISY – DAP REP, WHO CONDEMNED NGA’S PERAK MOVE AS ‘CHOOSING TO WORK WITH THIEF ZAHID’, NOW JOINING MCA? BUT IS NOT MCA, PART OF ZAHID’S UMNO-CONTROLLED BN? AS UMNO ACCUSES BERSATU OF ‘STEALING’ ITS REP, IS UMNO-BN DOING THE SAME WITH DAP & PAKATAN REPS?

DAP issues show-cause letter to Perak assemblyman

PETALING JAYA: The DAP disciplinary committee has issued a show-cause letter to a Perak assemblyman for reportedly joining MCA.

In a statement, the committee’s chairman, Chong Chieng Jen, said the letter was issued to Malim Nawar assemblyman Leong Cheok Keng after media reports claiming he had joined MCA.

Chong said a DAP member will no longer be a part of the party if they were to join another political party, adding that doing so would be an act of treachery.

“The DAP constitution also empowers the disciplinary committee to act against any member whose conduct is detrimental to the interest of the party. The disciplinary committee awaits the response from Leong and will act accordingly,” he said.

A number of Chinese dailies had reported that Leong and several other DAP assemblymen and MPs were ditching DAP. When contacted by The Star yesterday, Leong declined to comment.

Leong had previously slammed Perak DAP chief Nga Kor Ming over his willingness to link up with Umno during the Perak political turmoil last month.

Leong said Nga’s move was unacceptable as he “chose to work with Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who he once described as a thief”.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

