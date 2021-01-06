SUPPORT MUHYIDDIN & YOU’LL BE SACKED! HARSH WARNING OR NOT, UMNO FINALLY DEALS WITH ITS OWN MPs MORE LOYAL TO BERSATU THAN TO IT – EVEN AS HADI RUSHES OFF ON ‘MISSION IMPOSSIBLE’ TO STOP UMNO-BERSATU BREAKUP

Annuar ouster seen as warning to Umno members close to PPBM

PETALING JAYA: Analysts view the sacking of Barisan Nasional secretary-general Annuar Musa as a warning to Umno members seen as being too cozy with PPBM.

They say it is a strong signal that the relationship between the two parties is coming to a boiling point.

Annuar’s confirmation yesterday that he had been dismissed came a day after he declared his willingness to be sacked over his belief in the importance of cooperation between the Malay parties and the Perikatan Nasional administration.

Oh Ei Sun, a fellow at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs, said Annuar’s removal showed that Umno would no longer tolerate what it saw as an oppressive attitude from a supposed coalition partner and that it was willing to see the backs of those who did not agree with it.

“It sends strong signals to Umno leaders who are either too friendly with PPBM or on the verge of flipping to it, and to the more hyperactive PPBM leaders who have gone out of their way to try and impose their dominance over Umno in the ruling coalition.”

Oh said it appeared that the tension between Umno and PPBM was reaching breaking point.

“If PPBM doesn’t stop its domineering attitude, such as pinching Sabah’s top leadership spot, Umno is likely to roll out further political antics,” he said.

Tunku Mohar Mokhtar of International Islamic University Malaysia concurred, adding that the writing was on the wall for Annuar after he made comments that contradicted statements from the Umno leadership.

He said Barisan Nasional, of which Umno is the dominant component, was likely tired of being “just another partner” in the ruling coalition as it controlled the most number of seats but had not been accorded the requisite respect.

“It wants to be in control and won’t allow PPBM to dominate,” he said.

Tunku Mohar said PPBM should be worried, especially because seat negotiations for GE15 between it and Umno had reportedly not gone smoothly.

“It now depends on PAS, but even PAS can’t help PPBM much outside of Kelantan and Terengganu.

“PAS should be concerned, too. Umno has hinted that it’s not happy with PAS not giving priority to Muafakat Nasional (an informal agreement between Umno and PAS). Without Umno, PAS’ influence will be limited to Kelantan, Terengganu and perhaps Kedah,” he said. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

Hadi on mission to stave off Umno-Bersatu break-up

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang is reportedly working out a truce between Umno and Bersatu to keep declining ties between the two Malay parties from disintegrating.