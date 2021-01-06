TONIGHT, THE NIGHT OF RECKONING FOR MUHYIDDIN: AN INGLORIOUS EXIT AWAITS COUP PM – TRAPPED BY HIS OWN WEB OF TREACHERY

PETALING JAYA: It’s a night of reckoning for the Perikatan Nasional government when the Umno Supreme Council meets tomorrow, on the crest of an anti-PPBM wave.

After 143 of the 191 divisions called for Umno to withdraw its cooperation with PPBM, the meeting may see a call for its leaders to quit the government, a move that could see the collapse of the Muhyiddin Yassin-led administration.

Umno wants an election to be called as soon as possible “to return the mandate to the people”.

The signs are ominous. Machang MP Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub has already quit as Malaysian Palm Oil Board chairman. Rembau MP and Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has also announced that he is ready to quit as minister if the supreme council says so.

Party president Ahmad Zahidi Hamidi himself has reportedly told a meeting with division leaders that all MPs must quit their government positions before the end of this month.

He has since denied it but leaders who attended the meeting say the call was indeed made.

Analysts, however, have urged the leaders to tread cautiously due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Political analyst Sivamurugan Pandian said members are likely to push for leaders to make a final decision about their role in the governing coalition.

“A motion to reject working with PPBM may be the main thing on the agenda. They may also discuss if those in government positions now should continue holding their positions until GE15 is called,” he told FMT.

He said the meeting may see members giving differing views but they need to keep emotions aside and listen to the grassroots.

He said Umno also needed to be cautious to avoid being blamed for the fall of the government during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“(Any wrong move) will have an impact on the public’s perception. They have to be careful,” said the Universiti Sains Malaysia professor.

Although he agreed that elections were the best way to resolve the current issue, he said Umno leaders may want to consider all avenues first such as opening communication channels with the prime minister on their position until the pandemic is under control.

“It is also crucial for them to discuss if they want to be on their own or to strengthen Muafakat Nasional, their partnership with PAS,” said Sivamurugan.

James Chin of the University of Tasmania’s Asia Institute said while it was difficult to predict the outcome of the meeting, there were clear indications that Umno will push for early polls.

“There could be calls for Umno MPs to quit the government and they may formally decide the fate of Annuar Musa,” he told FMT.

The Ketereh MP has been sacked as BN secretary-general and removed as Umno’s representative in the Muafakat Nasional secretariat, but Annuar himself says he has not been told.

Component party MCA also says Annuar cannot be removed without concensus from all partners in the coalition.

Annuar, who is seen to be friendly with PN, the pact between PAS and PPBM, has been under fire from party leaders in recent days.

Chin said Umno was in hurry to hold elections as it still has the upper hand in rural areas and does not want to wait until Perikatan Nasional wins the Covid-19 war, as that will make PPBM stronger.

“Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, on the other hand, may not be in a rush as he has just got the Budget 2021 approved,” he said.

Chin said Umno may also be hoping for general elections to be held at the same time as the Sarawak state elections, giving them the upper hand to work with political parties in the state.

Furthermore, he said, Umno knew that now was a good time to strike as the opposition is weak with lots of infighting.

Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad and opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim are at loggerheads over who will be prime minister if they win, causing a large rift in the opposition.

Universiti Malaya socio-political analyst Awang Azman Awang Pawi agreed that Umno supreme council members will push for early polls, stating that it is likely to be on top of the agenda after the 143 divisions rejected the pact with PPBM.

“It is the voice of a large majority. Now, it is about carrying out the consensus into action,” he added.

However, Awang Azman said if today’s decision differs from that of the divisions, it would only mean there was a split between Umno supreme council members and the division heads.

“Furthermore, if they wait too long, PPBM is likely to increase its number of divisions, with money politics to woo experienced grassroot leaders (from other parties),” he added.

In a radical idea, Awang Azman said if Umno works with GPS, PKR and DAP, they would get a formidable majority to govern the country.

“If the four can cooperate, Malaysia will have a strong majority government in the coming polls,” he added.

