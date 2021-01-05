‘WHAT ALSO DON’T KNOW’ MCA SHOWS AGAIN HOW WORTHLESS IT IS TO UMNO: KA SIONG ‘SHOCKED’ AT ANNUR MUSA’S SACKING AS BN SEC-GEN – CAN IT BE UMNO DOESN’T TRUST & SO DOESN’T BOTHER TO CONSULT ITS BN COMPONENTS?

In a statement this evening, it said the move was neither discussed by BN nor communicated to its component parties.
“MCA top leadership is shocked at media reports of Annuar’s sacking as BN secretary-general.
“MCA top leadership only found out about the matter through media reports. This was never discussed among BN component parties, neither was it decided by the BN supreme council.
Earlier today, a senior Umno leader told Malaysiakini that Annuar had been sacked and replaced by Pontian MP Ahmad Maslan. The latter also replaced the Ketereh lawmaker as Muafakat Nasional secretary-general.
Ahmad has since confirmed the role change, saying the reason behind it is to have the Umno secretary-general assume the same role in BN.
Like MCA, Annuar appeared to have learned about his removal from the news.
The move came as the majority of Umno divisions nationwide rejected the party’s partnership with Bersatu. Annuar’s recent public remarks gained him the reputation of being friendly with Bersatu.
In today’s statement, MCA noted how decisions in BN were usually made through consensus rather than in a unilateral fashion.
“To MCA, all appointments in BN need to be made in accordance with the BN constitution. By convention, candidates need to be presented and agreed upon in consensus by the BN supreme council.
“The same goes for sackings from positions like the BN secretary-general and treasurer-general,” it added. MKINI
MCA upset over ‘unilateral’ Annuar sacking
PETALING JAYA: The sacking of Annuar Musa as the Barisan Nasional secretary-general has surprised MCA, and the party is upset that it was not consulted before the decision was made.
The MCA, in a statement, said any appointment or removal of an appointee in Barsian Nasional should be discussed at the coalition’s supreme council before it can be implemented.
“MCA leaders only learnt about this via media reports and BN component parties were not consulted about this,” the party said in a statement, adding that they were unable to confirm Annuar’s removal from the post.
It further added that it had not been informed of any BN supreme council meeting
The party went on to say that any appointment within BN must be based on its constitution, while nominations must be tabled and agreed upon at the coalition’s supreme council meeting.
“The same goes for sacking anyone from a post.”
Earlier today, it was reported that Annuar had been removed as the coalition’s secretary-general. The federal territories minister was also removed as Umno’s representative in the Muafakat Nasional secretariat.
Annuar, who is seen to be friendly with Perikatan Nasional, the pact between PAS and PPBM, has been under fire in recent days.
His position has since been taken over by Pontian MP Ahmad Maslan, who is also Umno secretary-general.
Meanwhile, Seputeh Umno also expressed shock over Annuar’s sacking, saying it was made without any discussion with the coalition’s components.
“But the decision has been made and we would like to thank him for his contributions,” the division’s chief Mustapa Kamal Mohd Yusoff said in a statement. – FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
MKINI / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
.