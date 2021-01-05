‘WHAT ALSO DON’T KNOW’ MCA SHOWS AGAIN HOW WORTHLESS IT IS TO UMNO: KA SIONG ‘SHOCKED’ AT ANNUR MUSA’S SACKING AS BN SEC-GEN – CAN IT BE UMNO DOESN’T TRUST & SO DOESN’T BOTHER TO CONSULT ITS BN COMPONENTS?

In a statement this evening, it said the move was neither discussed by BN nor communicated to its component parties.

“MCA top leadership is shocked at media reports of Annuar’s sacking as BN secretary-general.

“MCA top leadership only found out about the matter through media reports. This was never discussed among BN component parties, neither was it decided by the BN supreme council.

“As of now, MCA has yet to be able to verify news on Annuar’s removal,” the party said.

Earlier today, a senior Umno leader told Malaysiakini that Annuar had been sacked and replaced by Pontian MP Ahmad Maslan. The latter also replaced the Ketereh lawmaker as Muafakat Nasional secretary-general.

Ahmad has since confirmed the role change, saying the reason behind it is to have the Umno secretary-general assume the same role in BN.

Like MCA, Annuar appeared to have learned about his removal from the news.

The move came as the majority of Umno divisions nationwide rejected the party’s partnership with Bersatu. Annuar’s recent public remarks gained him the reputation of being friendly with Bersatu.

In today’s statement, MCA noted how decisions in BN were usually made through consensus rather than in a unilateral fashion.

“To MCA, all appointments in BN need to be made in accordance with the BN constitution. By convention, candidates need to be presented and agreed upon in consensus by the BN supreme council.

“The same goes for sackings from positions like the BN secretary-general and treasurer-general,” it added. MKINI

MCA upset over ‘unilateral’ Annuar sacking