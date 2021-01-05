14 opposition reps issue joint statement blasting Umno for snap polls call

Fourteen opposition representatives have issued a joint statement blasting the constant push for Umno for the holding of a snap general election, given the current situation with rising Covid-19 cases and floods that have displaced thousands of Malaysians.

“Malaysia recorded a total number of 1,741 new Covid-19 positive cases yesterday, bringing the total number of infections to 120,818 cases.

“Some states are hit by severe floods and more than 15,000 Malaysians have been displaced. The current unemployment and reduced income for many families in this time of pandemic remain unsettling.

“With these in mind, we are appalled by the continuous demand by Umno to hold snap polls in such a climate,” the parliamentarians said.

The 13 MPs who signed the statement are DAP’s Hannah Yeoh, Teo Nie Ching and Yeo Bee Yin, Amanah’s Salahuddin Ayub, Khalid Samad and Mahfuz Omar, PKR’s R Sivarasa, Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s Baru Bian, Warisan’s Darrell Leiking, Azis Jamman, and Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis, Pejuang’s Amiruddin Hamzah and Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman of Muda.

Senator Marzuki Yahya of Pejuang is the 14th signatory.

The leaders highlighted that just last month, Parliament passed a budget of RM322.5 billion, the largest budget in the history of this nation, purportedly to fight Covid-19.

“Barely three weeks after this supposedly people-friendly budget was passed, Umno now wants to use fresh elections as a trump card to grab more power at the expense of Malaysians’ well-being and health safety. They have bared their true colours for all to see,” said the leaders.

Umno division heads won’t work with DAP, ‘important’ leadership meeting tomorrow

A meeting between Umno division heads and the party leadership today resolved not to cooperate with DAP.

However, the meeting resolved that the party should strengthen ties with PAS and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

This was revealed by Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan to the press after the meeting this afternoon at the party headquarters in Kuala Lumpur.

Asked if Umno would work with PKR and Amanah, Ahmad said that this was not discussed during the meeting.

“We didn’t discuss negotiations with other parties. Regarding cooperation with other parties (other than PAS and GPS), we will wait and see,” he said.

A total of 189 division heads attended the meeting today that was called in place of the party’s usual national general assembly in view of protocols to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The meeting was held in order to refine the resolutions that would be brought to the party’s annual national delegate’s conference.

This past weekend saw 189 Umno divisions holding their respective annual general meetings save for the Tanah Merah division, which has been suspended, and the Tuaran division which will be meeting later this week.

The decision for Umno to not work with DAP came amidst signs of some compromise between the two traditional enemies.

On Dec 4, the two parties worked together to oust Bersatu deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu as the Perak menteri besar.

Following this, new Menteri Besar Saarani Mohamad ensured equal government funding for the state’s 59 assemblypersons, which included DAP lawmakers.

Two other states to have enacted similar policies were Johor and Perlis – both ruled by Umno. Prior to 2020, Umno-ruled state governments had never provided opposition lawmakers funding.

The move to oust Faizal was not supported by PAS, which is an Umno ally by virtue of their Muafakat Nasional electoral pact.

PAS has been under pressure by Umno to ditch Bersatu and its Perikatan Nasional coalition to focus on Muafakat. However, PAS remained steadfast that it had the freedom to join the PN coalition.

Meanwhile, Ahmad said that the party’s supreme council – the executive body – will be meeting tomorrow night and will scrutinise the decisions made by division leaders today.

He did not confirm nor deny that the Zahid had proposed that all party members should resign from their government positions.

“The meeting (tomorrow) is very important,” he said.

Some news reports claimed that Zahid told the division leaders today that party members holding ministerial or GLC positions should resign before Feb 1 to force fresh election.

Zahid allegedly expressed unhappiness with the present federal government’s management of Tabung Haji and the death of fire and rescue personnel Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim.

He also allegedly said that the government had failed to take action again a minister for engaging in unnatural sex.

Zahid is currently facing corruption trials. If convicted, he might not be able to qualify as a candidate.