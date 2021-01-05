TOMORROW, MUHYIDDIN’S GOVT TO FALL? UMNO TO ORDER ITS MPs TO QUIT – ‘FITNAH’ OR IT’S ZAHID HIMSELF WHO ‘BOHONG’, REPORTS INDICATE DECISION HAS BEEN MADE – WAITING ONLY FOR SUPREME COUNCIL TO ENDORSE ZAHID’S INSTRUCTIONS
KUALA LUMPUR: Umno has told its MPs to step down from their posts in government and government agencies by the end of this month, in a bid to push for a general election to be held as soon as possible.
Two division leaders told FMT that party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi issued the directive at a meeting with Umno division leaders at its headquarters here this morning.
A division leader who attended the meeting said Zahid told them Umno had no choice as the Perikatan Nasional government had failed to recognise that the people wanted a change and reforms in the administration.
“Yes, it is true. It was decided at the meeting just now,” said the leader, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
He was responding to a report by Suara TV which quoted Zahid as telling Umno MPs to quit the PN government by the end of the month.
Another division leader outside the Klang Valley also confirmed the directive.
According to the portal, Zahid had also criticised Putrajaya’s failure to “rectify” the Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim’s case. Adib, a fireman, died from injuries following a riot in Subang Jaya a little over two years ago.
In Sept 2019, the Coroner’s Court established that he died after he was assaulted by two or three unidentified people during the riot.
Zahid was also reported to have said that Umno decided to withdraw its support for PN after the government failed to take action against a minister who is alleged to have had unnatural sex.
Meanwhile, Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan said any decision on Umno MPs to quit the PN government before February would be finalised during the party’s supreme council meeting tomorrow.
Ahmad, who is also the newly-appointed Barisan Nasional secretary-general, however refused to confirm if Zahid had issued such a directive at the meeting.
“It is just a report, we will bring the matter to the supreme council meeting tomorrow,” he told reporters after the meeting with Umno’s 191 divisions today.
The quit directive comes a day after Umno’s Machang MP Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub resigned as chairman of the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB), after just eight months in the job.
It also comes as ties between Umno and PPBM reached breaking point, with leaders from the former openly training their guns on PN over the weekend. Several prominent Umno leaders have called on their party to withdraw its support for the government.
Meanwhile, Ahmad said Annuar Musa had merely been “replaced” as the BN secretary-general and not “fired”.
Annuar has reportedly also been removed as Umno’s representative in the Muafakat Nasional secretariat.
Annuar, who is seen to be friendly with PN, the pact between PAS and PPBM, has been under fire in recent days.
Yesterday, the Ketereh MP said he was willing to be removed in order to maintain the cooperation among Malay parties and the PN government.
While Umno has turned its guns on PPBM, Ahmad also said the party was steadfast in its decision not to work with DAP.
Asked if Umno would work with other parties, he said there was no discussion about working with PKR and Amanah during the meeting.
“For now, we want to strengthen our ties with PAS and GPS,” he said.
Zahid meanwhile has dismissed the report by Suara TV, labelling it as “slander” according to Malaysiakini.
The denial, according to the portal, was shared in Zahid’s official Telegram messenger group.
Umno sec-gen Ahmad Maslan keeps mum about alleged order for MPs to quit Perikatan posts
KUALA LUMPUR, — Umno could discuss its parliamentarians’ positions in the federal government when the party holds its working committee meeting tomorrow, secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said today.
Earlier today, the party was forced to deny a report claiming that president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi ordered all Umno federal lawmakers to withdraw from their government positions by February.
“That (alleged directive) is just a news report,” Ahmad told reporters after attending a meeting with all party division chiefs at the Putra World Trade Centre here.
“Whatever that was discussed in the meeting (just now), we will carry forward and deliberate at the working committee meeting. The final decision on all matters discussed (today) will be made by the supreme council,” he added. MALAY MAIL
Zahid labels as ‘slander’ report he ordered Umno MPs to leave govt
BN chairperson Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has labelled as “slander” (fitnah) a report by online portal Suara.tv on a purported order from him for all Umno MPs to vacate their government positions before Feb 1.
Zahid’s official Telegram messenger group initially shared a link to the “exclusive story”, claiming the Umno president had issued the order earlier today during his meeting with party division leaders at the Umno headquarters.
Yesterday, Umno’s Machang MP Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub resigned from his post as the Malaysian Palm Oil Board chairperson, after calling for polls to be held soon.
The purported order from Zahid today was supposedly issued to expedite the dissolution of Parliament and make way for the 15th general election.
The shared story link was later deleted from the Telegram group and replaced with its screenshot, labelled as slander.
When met after the meeting, Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan said any decision made would be decided by the party’s supreme council at its meeting tomorrow.
“That is just a story. Whatever we have discussed earlier, we will raise it at the supreme council.
“Therefore, any final decision will be made by the supreme council tomorrow,” said the Pontian MP who declined to directly confirm or deny the report.
Separately, Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin said he would be bound by any decision made by the Umno supreme council, including if it meant letting go of his position as the Science, Technology and Innovation Minister.
“If a decision is made by the supreme council, as a party member, I am bound by the decision of the party,” Khairy said at a press conference in Parliament today.
“I know there have been some news reports about what the president said – but the ultimate decision-making body in Umno is the Umno supreme council.
“I am not a member of the supreme council but if the supreme council decides and instructs the Umno members to withdraw, then as an Umno member I am, of course, bound by the decision,” Khairy added. MKINI