EARTHQUAKE IN CAMP MUHYIDDIN – BN SACKS ANNUAR MUSA – NAJIB LOYALIST AHMAD MASLAN APPOINTED NEW BN SEC-GEN
BARISAN Nasional today sacked Annuar Musa as secretary-general, after the leadership found his views not in sync with the coalition’s lynchpin party, Umno, said sources.
BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi informed the Federal Territories minister of the decision today.
“He was sacked today,” a source told The Malaysian Insight on the condition of anonymity.
Another source said Annuar has not been toeing party lines and has sided with the Bersatu-led Perikatan Nasional instead of the party.
Last week, the Pasir Puteh Umno division called for Annuar’s sacking after claiming he has not respected the party president besides pre-empting party decisions.
The motion was proposed by Pasir Puteh Umno Youth chief Muhammad Saifullah Ali at the division’s delegates’ meeting on Saturday.
Annuar also has been seen constantly defending PN over Umno in several issues which have angered several leaders, including Supreme Council member Mohd Puad Zarkashi.
Last week, Annuar also rebuked Umno Youth chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki for claiming Umno will no longer negotiate with PAS for seats in the 15th general election.
Barisan Nasional appoints Ahmad Maslan secretary-general
The Pontian MP moved to play down talk that his predecessor had been sacked from the position.
“I am just replacing him. That is all,” he told reporters after a meeting with the party’s division chiefs at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur today, refusing to answer any further questions on Annuar.
Sources have indicated Annuar was dismissed after because the leadership decided his views were not in sync with those of the coalition’s lynchpin party, Umno.
According to sources, BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi informed the Federal Territories minister of the decision today.
“He was sacked today,” a source told The Malaysian Insight on the condition of anonymity, while another source said Annuar has not been toeing party lines, siding with the Bersatu-led Perikatan Nasional coalition instead of the party.
Last week, the Pasir Puteh Umno division called for Annuar’s removal after alleging he has not shown Zahid the appropriate respect, while pre-empting party decisions.
The motion was proposed by Pasir Puteh Umno Youth chief Muhammad Saifullah Ali at a delegates’ meeting on Saturday.
Annuar also has been seen defending PN against Umno on a number of issues, which have angered several leaders, including Supreme Council member Mohd Puad Zarkashi.
Last week, Annuar also rebuked Umno Youth chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki for saying Umno will no longer negotiate with PAS for seats in the next general election.
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
.