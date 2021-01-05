THE GRASSROOTS HAVE SPOKEN – MINI EXODUS OR NOT, UMNO TO CUT TIES WITH BERSATU – EVEN IF ‘SOME PROMINENT LEADERS’ PERHAPS INCLUDING ANNUAR MUSA MAY JUMP INTO MUHYIDDIN’S ARMS: INDEED, ALREADY FRAGMENTED UMNO MIGHT AS WELL ‘FORMALIZE’ THE SPLIT & CHASE OUT THE ‘SABOTEURS & INFORMANTS’ – BEFORE IT ENDS UP ON BERSATU’S DINING TABLE WAITING TO BE CHOMPED UP & SWALLOWED DOWN
Umno will use grassroots excuse to cut ties with Bersatu, say analysts
The Umno Supreme Council, when it meets tomorrow, cannot ignore the calls by these divisions, which are the bulk of the party’s total of 191 divisions, they said.
“What’s left to be seen is whether the Supreme Council will come out with a strong decision immediately, or leave it to the party’s general assembly at the end of the month,” said Universiti Teknologi Malaysia’s Dr Mazlan Ali.
After Umno divisions completed their annual meetings over the weekend, 143 passed resolutions urging the party leadership to contest all its seats and reject any political cooperation with Bersatu in the 15th general election, which must be held by September 2023.
During GE14 in 2018, Umno contested 121 of the 222 parliamentary seats in Dewan Rakyat, winning 54. It also lost federal power for the first time. In GE13, Umno won 88 seats.
But following its defeat in 2018, 15 Umno MPs defected from the party and joined Bersatu, reducing the party to just 39 (38 now after the death of Grik MP Hasbullah Osman) MPs.
Ilham Centre director Hisommudin Bakar is also expecting the Supreme Council to use the divisions’ resolutions last weekend to back its decision to end all cooperation with Bersatu.
He said recent comments by Umno’s leaders already set the tone for last weekend’s division meetings.
In the run-up to Umno’s division AGMs last weekend, former president Najib Razak urged the party to put Umno’s interest ahead and decide on its future.
At the same time, Umno Youth chief Dr Aysraf Wajdi Dusuki also voiced his unhappiness with Bersatu, which he alleged was trying to undermine Umno by “buying” its members.
Hisommudin said Umno wants to be the dominant Malay party and has to cut ties with Bersatu which it suspects is undermining the party.
“The party is also aware of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s rising popularity due to his populist politics and know that they have to stop it now before it’s too late,” said the pollster.
Universiti Utara Malaysia’s Dr Kamarul Zaman Yusoff, who said he would be watching the Umno Supreme Council closely, believes that the weekend attacks against Bersatu are crafted to appear that the demand to cut ties with Bersatu comes from the grassroots.
“The idea may not have originated from the ground nor does it reflect the sentiments on the ground as the Umno divisions just do what they are directed to do by the top leaders,” said the political science lecturer.
But regardless of how it took place, Kamarul said Umno is treading on dangerous ground as its own unity is at stake, since not all leaders feel the same way about Bersatu.
Among those against ending ties with Bersatu and PAS is former secretary-general and Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa, who said Umno stands to lose if its ends its relationship with PN.
For Kamarul, the big question is whether Umno can win in GE15 on its own.
“Umno will again be fragmented further with the expected exodus of some of its prominent leaders and their followers from the party, most probably into Bersatu and it will have to fight the power-crazy public image due to its insistence on holding snap elections at the soonest despite the prevalence of Covid-19 cases.
“Umno will also have to fight the perception that it is greedy, particularly among the Malay-Muslim voters, after toppling a Malay-Muslim government,” said Kamarul.
He said it will worsen if Umno tries to form a new government after toppling PN by collaborating with PKR, DAP and Amanah, as the party will lose its hardcore voters and supporters.
But for now, Kamarul said Bersatu will have to wait and see before acting as Umno appears to have made up its mind.
“The only thing Bersatu can do is to make sure that PAS is still solid with them to brighten their chance at defeating Umno.” THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
Umno grassroots stirring against cooperation with Bersatu
For Pulai Umno division chief Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia is like a “biawak hidup” (live monitor lizard).
He described Bersatu using the Malay proverb “Bagai mendukung biawak hidup”, which means helping someone who, in the end, gives problems.
Over the weekend, 191 Umno divisions held divisional meetings and the Pulai Umno division was the first to pass a resolution asking the party leadership to quit the Perikatan Nasional government to force GE15.
“It has been brewing ever since the Sabah elections when Bersatu betrayed us when it took the chief minister’s post. The grassroots’ feeling over Bersatu is that it is a ‘biawak hidup’ that we have to carry,” said Nur Jazlan, who is also Johor Umno deputy chief.
“Bersatu clearly doesn’t have grassroots, and yet they want us to go into alliance with them, and we have to support them even to the extent of winning seats.”
According to Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, 143 out of Umno’s 191 divisions have told the party leadership that they don’t want to cooperate with Bersatu in the next general elections.
Former Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Razak summarised the grassroots’ feelings when he told the Pekan Umno division meeting that the party was formed to lead the nation and not to be led by others.
The weekend Umno division meetings, noted Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan (pic), revealed that a majority of them were unhappy with the alliance with Bersatu.
“We can debate till the cows come home as to why. But to me, it has always been obvious that if Bersatu tries to play in the same market as Umno, it was inevitable that Umno will make its feelings clear. Bersatu has not indicated that it wants to craft a new market,” said Shahril.
The Umno Supreme Council will meet on Wednesday (Jan 6) to discuss the decision by three-quarters of Umno’s divisions.
“It is a moot point. At the end of the day, when the grassroots have already made the decision, it is very difficult for the Supreme Council members to overturn,” said Nur Jazlan.
Umno is divided into two schools of thoughts – those who think the party shouldn’t cooperate with Bersatu and those who believe it should.
“The second group are in the minority. They want to hang on to their ministerial positions. It is time for them to prove their loyalty to the majority,” said Nur Jazlan, referring to those who think Umno should stick with the party led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.
On the possibility that the Umno Supreme Council members will decide for the party to leave the Perikatan government, Shahril said it was one of the possible outcomes.
“Another outcome is we might stay on in government but demand for a certain date for general elections to be done as soon as possible,” he said.
“Another configuration is come GE15, we decide whether we still want an alliance with Bersatu.”
There’s more than one way to skin a biawak. – ANN
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / ANN
