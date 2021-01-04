THE THINGS THAT HAPPEN IN MALAYSIA, WHERE POLITICS & BUSINESS ARE SIAMESE TWINS: UMNO ELECTIONS DIRECTOR TAJUDDIN DENIES ARM-TWISTING PRASARANA INTO RM80 MIL COMPENSATION FOR FAMILY-LINKED FIRM – CONFIRMS PRASARANA CEO SUSPENDED ON DEC 9 FOR ‘INSUBORDINATION, MISCONDUCT’

Family-linked project granted before I became Prasarana chair – Tajuddin

Prasarana Malaysia Berhad chairperson Tajuddin Abdul Rahman said a development project linked to his family was granted before he was appointed to the company position or was in the government.

He said the Latitud 8 project in Dang Wangi, Kuala Lumpur was granted to a firm linked to his family in 2012 through an open tender.

“If you got a project eight years ago through an open tender with the highest bid, was it wrong?

“If it was awarded now while I am the chairperson then it is wrong and an abuse of power. But at the time I was the Felcra chairperson.

“I had many projects. I was doing business from when I left university,” he said.

Tajuddin added that he transferred his interest to his family members after becoming a deputy minister in 2013.

“I told (then prime minister) Najib Abdul Razak, I have these businesses, what can I do? I can’t possibly throw them into the drain.

“I asked if he can transfer the shares to my daughter and family,” he said.

The project was granted by Prasarana to Intan Sekitar Sdn Bhd, which is 51 percent owned by publicly listed Crest Builder Holdings Berhad and 49 percent owned by Detik Utuh Sdn Bhd.

Tajuddin’s family has a 40 percent stake in Detik Utuh Sdn Bhd through Tindakan Juara Sdn Bhd, giving them an effective holding of 19.6 percent in the project.

The company had come into the spotlight following reports that the Prasarana board is considering to terminate the project by paying RM80 million to Intan Sekitar.

However, Tajuddin said no decision has been made.

“There are allegations that I demanded Intan Sekitar to be terminated and for the board to approve a RM80 million compensation. I would be rich if that was the case.

“As far as I know, the board had yet to make any such decision,” he added.

Tajuddin said the project was facing challenges due to the poor property market and couldn’t secure sales.

The RM80 million figure is the amount Intan Sekitar claimed it had spent but it did not mean that Prasarana will agree to the amount, he said, stressing that there is a due diligence process.

Furthermore, Tajuddin said he favoured a solution that is beneficial to both parties, such as giving the project more time.

Meanwhile, Prasarana deputy chief strategic communications and marketing officer Rafizah Amran confirmed that the company is under probe by the MACC over recent “negative news” reported in the media.

Rafizah, who was one of the persons interviewed by the commission, did not elaborate on the negative news but stressed the company’s commitment to cooperate with the probe.

“Being a government agency, we will assist the MACC in their investigations.

“No laptops or phones were confiscated. They requested a few documents which they sighted and some they took with them,” Rafizah said.

She added that the MACC’s visit today followed some allegations made by certain “prominent individuals” and expressed confidence the probe will clear the company’s name.

Rafizah did not name the prominent individual.

However, former minister Rafidah Aziz had previously urged the MACC to investigate claims made against Prasarana. MKINI

Prasarana CEO suspended on December 9 for misconduct, insubordination

PRASARANA Malaysia Berhad chief executive officer Muhammad Nizam Alias Nizam had been on leave from November 27 to December 8 when he was served with a show-cause letter and subsequently suspended the next day for misconduct and insubordination, said group chairman Tajuddin Abdul Rahman.

Nizam was appointed as CEO to the Finance Ministry-owned public transport systems and services company in July last year.

Speaking in a press conference today, Tajuddin said Prasarana had formed a special internal committee to investigate the charges against Nizam.

“Prasarana’s board of directors had asked Nizam to go on leave on November 27 over misconduct and insubordination charges.

“He has been issued a show-cause letter over the matter,” added the Pasir Salak MP.

Tajuddin said Nizam had responded to the show-cause letter, which was being looked into by the special internal committee.

He said the committee consisted of three Prasarana directors.

“We have just formed this committee. The directors wanted to follow procedures on this matter. Three of our directors are in this committee and they will look into the show-cause reply.

“When there are cases like this, it is usual to suspend someone. He will however continue to enjoy his salary throughout the investigation period,” he added.

He did not give details of Nizam’s alleged misconduct and insubordination, saying they were internal matters.

“It is not good for me to share them in public. Give him the chance to reply, and give us a chance to study the reply he is going to give against the allegations.

“Now is not the right time because it can be prejudicial to him or us.”

He however criticised Nizam for using the media to defend himself.

“I suspect he has gone too far, to play the game in the media, to attack Prasarana and attack me. To me, this is not very professional. This is not good.”

He also confirmed Prasarana has not filed police and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission reports against Nizam.

Prasarana owns and operates the country’s urban rail services that include three light rail transit networks and the KL Monorail, in addition to operating the mass rapid transit line.

Prasarana also owns and operates the stage bus services in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Penang, Perak and Pahang. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

