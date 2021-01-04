COVID-19 HOPS ONTO JEFFREY: SABAH DCM, KNOWN FOR HIS PARTY-JUMPING ANTICS, CONTRACTS DEADLY VIRUS – BUT IN STABLE CONDITION

KOTA KINABALU — Sabah Deputy Chief Minister II Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is undergoing treatment at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The state agriculture and fisheries minister took a Covid-19 swab test on Sunday that has since been confirmed to be positive, said his political secretary Arlinsia Agang.

“His condition remains stable,” said the statement.

Agang said Kitingan will continue carrying out his responsibilities as the deputy chief minister and agriculture and fisheries minister through video conferences, emails and other similar means.

“He said he is feeling fine. He calls for calm and prays that Sabah will be free from Covid-19,” said Agang in the statement.

The statement did not mention where the Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku president might have contracted the virus.

Kitingan is the second known state leader to contract Covid-19 after Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, who was hospitalised shortly after his appointment as chief minister in late September.

MALAY MAIL

