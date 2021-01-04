BOMBSHELL – UMNO-BN-PAKATAN ‘GRAND COALITION’? ‘ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN IN POLITICS,’ SAYS TAJUDDIN – WHILE ZAHID SAYS SUPREME COUNCIL TO ‘DELIBERATE’ ON TAJUDDIN’S REMARKS: IS THIS WHY PASIR SALAK MP, WHO IS ALSO UMNO’S ELECTION DIRECTOR, IS BEING PROBED BY MACC OVER PRASARANA DEALINGS – ‘THERE IS NO NEED FOR 39 UMNO MPs TO LEAVE, ONE OR TWO WILL BE ENOUGH TO MAKE PN GOVT UNSTABLE,’ SAYS TAJUDDIN

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno elections director Tajuddin Abdul Rahman has not dismissed the possibility of his party working with DAP, PKR and Amanah, saying cooperation with anyone is not impossible in politics.

“Anything can happen in politics,” he said in reply to claims that a new political coalition could be formed between Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan.

His remarks come in the wake of a previous statement that Umno would only work with PAS at the coming general election.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said last night that the statement was made by Tajuddin in his capacity as Umno election director. “Obviously the statement was made after he had visited all states in Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah. I will seek clarification from Tajuddin on what he meant for it to be deliberated in the Supreme Council,” he said.

The Supreme Council meeting on Wednesday will discuss Umno’s ties with PPBM, which have reportedly frayed.

On speculation about a ‘grand coalition’

He also scoffed at statements by Barisan Nasional secretary-general Annuar Musa who had often defended the party’s decision to reject any cooperation with Anwar Ibrahim and DAP.

“He (Annuar) always says ‘No DAP, No Anwar’, as if he was making a recital,” Tajuddin said.

Tajuddin’s remarks about possible cooperation with Pakatan Harapan comes in the wake of speculation about a “grand coalition” comprising members of BN and PH.

Political blogger Raja Petra Kamarudin speculated yesterday that “the key players will be Umno, PKR and DAP and some parties from Sabah and Sarawak. Hence PAS and PPBM will have to face the next general election as Perikatan Nasional minus Umno”.

When asked about speculation of Umno’s withdrawal of support to force a collapse of the PN government, Tajuddin said only one or two MPs were needed to weaken PN and topple the government.

“There is no need for 39 (Umno MPs) to leave, one or two exits will make the government unstable,” he said.

Most Umno divisions have reportedly rejected continued cooperation with PPBM, which is the backbone of the PN government.

Tajuddin said Umno members were resentful of PPBM’s expansion plans, and the enticement of Umno members to switch sides.

“They have power, position and money. So we see PPBM will expand its party to become big so that Umno becomes a small party. Even now in the Cabinet, Umno only gets lesser positions,” he said.

Tajuddin urged PAS to place priority on cooperation with Umno, as their partnership had been proven successful in several by-elections while they were in opposition to PH. “We hope PAS remains loyal to us,” he said.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.