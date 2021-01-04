BOMBSHELL – MUHYIDDIN LOSES ANOTHER MP? UMNO MP QUITS AS CHAIRMAN OF GLC – BUT WILL HE ALSO WITHDRAW HIS SUPPORT FOR MUHYIDDIN IN PARLIAMENT?

PETALING JAYA: Machang MP Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub has carried through with his earlier threat and resigned as chairman of the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB), after just eight months in the job.

In a statement, the Kelantan Umno chief said he handed in his resignation letter to Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali at 4pm today.

The resignation takes effect on Wednesday.

“I want to express my thanks to the minister for the trust that has been given to me throughout my time as MPOB chairman. I also appreciate the cooperation given by the board members, management and MPOB staff throughout my time in service,” said Ahmad, who was appointed to the position on April 9.

Earlier today, Ahmad was quoted by Astro Awani as saying he would resign as MPOB chairman if the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government does not dissolve Parliament by the end of January. However, he resigned within hours, well before the deadline he had set.

Ahmad, who is also Kelantan Umno chief, said his resignation was to show his unwillingness to work with PN if it does not request the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to dissolve Parliament.

“I have my dignity and my principles. If I retract my support (for the PN government), I will also resign because I don’t prioritise positions, I prioritise my dignity,” he said.

His comments came as ties between Umno and PPBM reached breaking point, with leaders from the former openly training their guns on PN over the weekend. Several prominent Umno leaders called on their party to withdraw its support for the government. – FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

Umno appointees giving Muhyiddin a hard time

In a bid to bolster his fragile government, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had ensured that a slew of politicians were appointed to various government-linked companies and statutory bodies to placate them. However, the political appointees, particularly from Umno, are now giving him a hard time. The latest one to rock the boat is Kelantan Umno chief Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub who today announced his resignation as the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) chairperson. The resignation came hours after the Machang MP said his withdrawal of support for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government will be accompanied with him relinquishing his MPOB position. “I will resign from the post because I do not care about positions. I prioritise dignity,” said Jazlan, who was appointed as the MPOB chairperson in April last year. In his resignation statement, Jazlan said he had submitted his resignation letter to Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Khairuddin Aman Razali and it will take effect on Jan 6. He thanked the minister and the MPOB board for their cooperation. Tajuddin Abdul Rahman Meanwhile, Umno’s Pasir Salak MP Tajuddin Abdul Rahman, who was appointed as the Prasarana Malaysia Bhd chairperson in May last year, is also giving Muhyiddin a headache. A group of 17 contractors had complained to the prime minister that Prasarana under Tajuddin was withholding RM700 million in payments for their work done on the LRT3 project. They raised concern that further delays on payments could lead to setbacks on the key infrastructure project. This culminated with a raid by the MACC on Prasarana’s office this morning. – MKINI

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MKINI

.