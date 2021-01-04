ANNUAR MUSA SCURRIES TO HIDE BEHIND SUPREME COUNCIL, MAKES ‘NO DAP, NO ANWAR’ HIS LAST STAND – AS CALLS GROW FOR HIS HEAD TO ROLL: ‘SACK ME BY ALL MEANS BUT I WILL DEFEND SUPREME COUNCIL’S STAND’ – BUT WHAT IF SUPREME COUNCIL CHANGES STAND IN RESPONSE TO GRASSROOTS’ WISHES – WILL ANNUAR MUSA QUIT & JOIN BERSATU?
UMNO Supreme Council member Annuar Musa said he will continue to defend the decision-making’s body stance to reject any form of political cooperation with DAP and PKR president Anwar Ibrahim.
He said he wants Umno to remain a party that champions Malay and Muslim solidarity.
Annuar also said he was willing to be sacked from the party if there are those unhappy with his stance.
“I will defend the Supreme Council’s ‘No DAP, no Anwar’ stand. If they want to sack me, then, by all means, go ahead… if they want to back those who support (cooperation with) DAP and Anwar, then please proceed as well,” he said in a Facebook posting yesterday.
The motion was proposed by Pasir Puteh Umno youth chief Muhammad Saifullah Ali at the division’s delegates meeting on Saturday.
The Barisan Nasional secretary-general said throughout his 40-year involvement in Umno, including attending the annual divisional meetings, the party would always have Malay and Islamic matters, as well as the people’s concerns as part of discussions.
“But we have not heard these issues (being raised) this year. What we hear are calls to reject Malay solidarity and verbal attacks among one another. DAP can afford to smile now,” he said.
Annuar also claimed Umno’s divisional and parliamentary strongholds in Kelantan were gradually falling into rival parties’ hands, and hoped this would not also be the case at the national level.
– Bernama
