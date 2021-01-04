MUHYIDDIN’S WITCHHUNT BEGINS? AS A SHOCK 189 OUT OF 191 UMNO DIVISIONS, ‘MR MALAY-LAND’ TAJUDDIN GETS A VISIT FROM MACC OVER TALK OF POWER ABUSE & CORRUPTION AT PRASARANA – NOT THAT UMNO’S PASIR SALAK MP DOES OR DOES NOT DESERVE TO BE ‘RAIDED’ BUT WOULD MUHYIDDIN HAVE BOTHERED IF TAJUDDIN PRAISED HIM TO THE SKIES LIKE ANNUAR MUSA DOES?

189 out of 191 Umno divisions reject Bersatu

The Umno grassroots have rejected any form of cooperation with Bersatu for the 15th general election.

A total of 189 out of 191 divisions nationwide have relayed the message in their respective meetings yesterday, reported Utusan Malaysia.

It added that only two divisions, each in Kelantan and Perlis, had agreed to continue working with Bersatu.

Malaysiakini learnt that the division in Kelantan which agreed to tighten the ties with Bersatu is Ketereh, whose MP is Annuar Musa.

Annuar, who is also the BN secretary-general, has been criticised by certain quarters in Umno who saw him as leaning towards Bersatu.

Previously, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi revealed that 143 out of 191 divisions don’t want to cooperate with Bersatu in the next election.

He said the feedback was gathered via a Whatsapp group comprising party division leaders.

Meanwhile, Utusan also reported that the Pagoh Umno divisional meeting had openly opposed giving away the seats to Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who is the Bersatu president as well as Pagoh MP.

It is learnt that the division will propose names to contest in all assembly seats under Pagoh as well as the parliamentary seat.

This was in contrast with state Umno information chief Dr Adham Baba’s statement that the state chapter wants Muhyiddin to contest in Pagoh.

Last month, BN ministers and deputy ministers had released a joint statement saying that they would support Muhyiddin’s leadership until fresh elections and urged for the general election to be held as soon as the public health situation permits.

But Zahid had called on for the polls to be held as soon as possible to return the mandate to the people to choose a new government.

MACC has begun probe into Prasarana: Azam Baki