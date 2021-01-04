MUHYIDDIN’S WITCHHUNT BEGINS? AS A SHOCK 189 OUT OF 191 UMNO DIVISIONS, ‘MR MALAY-LAND’ TAJUDDIN GETS A VISIT FROM MACC OVER TALK OF POWER ABUSE & CORRUPTION AT PRASARANA – NOT THAT UMNO’S PASIR SALAK MP DOES OR DOES NOT DESERVE TO BE ‘RAIDED’ BUT WOULD MUHYIDDIN HAVE BOTHERED IF TAJUDDIN PRAISED HIM TO THE SKIES LIKE ANNUAR MUSA DOES?

Anti-graft officials went to Prasarana Bhd’s office this morning as part of their probe into allegations that company chairperson Tajuddin Abdul Rahman has been exerting his authority by seeking significant changes at the rail and bus transport operator.
When contacted, MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki confirmed the matter, saying they have begun an investigation into the company.
“Yes, I can confirm that MACC had begun an investigation into the issue.
“My officers went to Prasarana to take files and will call relevant witnesses,” he said in a text message.
However, it could not be ascertained how long they spent there and whether the investigators have taken any statement from Prasarana employees yet.
Prior to this, The Edge has reported that Tajuddin, who is an Umno leader and Pasir Salak MP, was exerting his authority by seeking significant changes at the rail and bus transport operator.
Some of these changes have supposedly raised questions about the leadership and direction of the wholly-owned unit of the Finance Ministry.
When contacted, Tajuddin denied that the company’s office was raided by MACC, as reported by The Edge earlier today.
Instead, he said that the anti-graft investigators were only visiting the office.
“They only came to the office. It is not a raid.
“A raid brings a different connotation,” he told Malaysiakini.
Tajuddin said a press conference that he had called for at 4pm today would continue as scheduled.
He is expected to speak on the matter and today’s MACC visit to Prasarana office.
