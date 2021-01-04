ANNUAR MUSA’S ‘LAST DANCE’ WITH MUHYIDDIN? SINCE YOU HAVE BECOME MUHYIDDIN’S INFORMANT & SPOKESMAN, YOU MUST BE SACKED – FURIOUS MEMBERS WANT UMNO TO PASS MOTION REVOKING ANNUAR’S PARTY MEMBERSHIP

PASIR Puteh Umno Youth is calling for the sacking of Barisan Nasional secretary-general Annuar Musa from the party, allegedly for acting as Bersatu’s spokesman.

Astro Awani reported the youth division chief, Muhammad Saifullah Ali, proposing a motion for the federal territories minister’s removal from Umno at the wing’s annual meeting yesterday.

“The youth delegates want Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to revoke Annuar’s membership because he has become Bersatu’s informant and spokesman,” he later said to Astro Awani.

Among Umno leaders, Annuar has been the most conciliatory towards Bersatu, urging for a stop to attacks on the party and for discussions on seat negotiations to proceed rationally.

Where other Umno voices believe the once-dominant Malay party can compete in the general election with PAS and without Bersatu, Annuar, whose ministerial post was given by Bersatu president and Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, has continued to urge for cooperation between Umno and Bersatu.

Saifullah also said Umno should immediately cut ties with Bersatu and push for the 15th general election to be held in the first quarter of 2021.

If the general election is not held, he added, then Umno should pass a resolution for all its MPs who are ministers and deputy ministers to resign from the Perikatan Nasional government.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

