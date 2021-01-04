BOMBSHELL – MARCH DEADLINE FOR MUHYIDDIN TO CALL SNAP GE15 – OR UMNO MPs TO WITHDRAW SUPPORT, TRIGGERING COLLAPSE OF PN GOVT: KU LI LEADS THE CHARGE – WHILE ANOTHER UMNO MP THREATENS TO QUIT GLC POST IF MUHYIDDIN DOESN’T DISSOLVE PARLIAMENT

Kelantan Umno liaison chief Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub said he is ready to quit as the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) chairperson if Perikatan Nasional (PN) fails to dissolve Parliament by this month.
The BN Machang MP said he would do so to show his unwillingness to cooperate with the ruling coalition if it does not seek Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s permission on the dissolution.
“Of course I have dignity, I have principle. I will not brazenly interfere in others’ affairs.
“I will resign from the post because I do not care about positions. I prioritise dignity,” Jazlan was quoted as saying by Astro Awani.
He said he was appointed to helm MPOB in April 2020 as this was the quota allocated for the parliamentarians who supported PN.
In May, Jazlan said he accepted the position of MPOB chief to serve the country and not to be bound by other parties.
He was appointed together with few Umno MPs after several party leaders claimed they were sidelined in Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s cabinet.
Within Muhyiddin’s cabinet, Umno leaders are said to been given portfolios with lesser responsibilities compared to Bersatu leaders who jumped from PKR, for example, International Trade and Industry Minister Azmin Ali. MKINI
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / MKINI
.