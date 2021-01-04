BOMBSHELL – MARCH DEADLINE FOR MUHYIDDIN TO CALL SNAP GE15 – OR UMNO MPs TO WITHDRAW SUPPORT, TRIGGERING COLLAPSE OF PN GOVT: KU LI LEADS THE CHARGE – WHILE ANOTHER UMNO MP THREATENS TO QUIT GLC POST IF MUHYIDDIN DOESN’T DISSOLVE PARLIAMENT

Snap polls in Q1 or Umno must leave Perikatan govt, says Ku Li’s division

A SNAP general election must be held within the first quarter of this year, failing which Umno MPs must withdraw their support of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government, the party’s Gua Musang division has resolved.

The division led by Umno veteran Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah passed this and other resolutions, including one to stop cooperating with Bersatu, at its annual meeting yesterday.

“(We resolve to) reject any cooperation with Bersatu based on the wishes of the (Umno) grassroots.

“We propose that the general election be held in the first quarter of 2021 to return the mandate to the people, and if the election is not held, for Umno members of Parliament to withdraw their support for the PN government,” the resolutions stated, as posted on Razaleigh’s Facebook.

The Gua Musang division also called for a review of Umno’s ties with PAS if the latter failed to prioritise its collaboration with Umno under Muafakat Nasional (MN).

While Umno and PAS are together in MN, Umno has refused to join the PN coalition with PAS and Bersatu. Umno has said previously that its support for PN only extends to participating in the government.

The Gua Musang division also wants Umno to contest in no less than all the parliamentary and state seats it fielded candidates in for the 14th general election in 2018. The party contested 121 federal seats that year.

All Umno divisions should be given full power to select their own election candidates for GE15, it added.

The division said these resolutions were proposed and adopted because the PN government had sidelined Umno and Barisan Nasional, and that the current situation is a matter of “life and death” for Umno, its future and its survival.

Umno divisions completed their annual meetings over the weekend, ahead of the party’s national-level annual general meeting scheduled for January 30 and 31 THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

