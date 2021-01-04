BOMBSHELL – MARCH DEADLINE FOR MUHYIDDIN TO CALL SNAP GE15 – OR UMNO MPs TO WITHDRAW SUPPORT, TRIGGERING COLLAPSE OF PN GOVT: KU LI LEADS THE CHARGE – WHILE ANOTHER UMNO MP THREATENS TO QUIT GLC POST IF MUHYIDDIN DOESN’T DISSOLVE PARLIAMENT

Snap polls in Q1 or Umno must leave Perikatan govt, says Ku Li’s division

A SNAP general election must be held within the first quarter of this year, failing which Umno MPs must withdraw their support of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government, the party’s Gua Musang division has resolved.

The division led by Umno veteran Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah passed this and other resolutions, including one to stop cooperating with Bersatu, at its annual meeting yesterday.

“(We resolve to) reject any cooperation with Bersatu based on the wishes of the (Umno) grassroots.

“We propose that the general election be held in the first quarter of 2021 to return the mandate to the people, and if the election is not held, for Umno members of Parliament to withdraw their support for the PN government,” the resolutions stated, as posted on Razaleigh’s Facebook.

While Umno and PAS are together in MN, Umno has refused to join the PN coalition with PAS and Bersatu. Umno has said previously that its support for PN only extends to participating in the government.

The Gua Musang division also wants Umno to contest in no less than all the parliamentary and state seats it fielded candidates in for the 14th general election in 2018. The party contested 121 federal seats that year.

All Umno divisions should be given full power to select their own election candidates for GE15, it added.

The division said these resolutions were proposed and adopted because the PN government had sidelined Umno and Barisan Nasional, and that the current situation is a matter of “life and death” for Umno, its future and its survival.

Umno divisions completed their annual meetings over the weekend, ahead of the party’s national-level annual general meeting scheduled for January 30 and 31  THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Umno MP ready to quit GLC post if PN doesn’t dissolve Parliament

Kelantan Umno liaison chief Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub said he is ready to quit as the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) chairperson if Perikatan Nasional (PN) fails to dissolve Parliament by this month.

The BN Machang MP said he would do so to show his unwillingness to cooperate with the ruling coalition if it does not seek Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s permission on the dissolution.

“Of course I have dignity, I have principle. I will not brazenly interfere in others’ affairs.

“I will resign from the post because I do not care about positions. I prioritise dignity,” Jazlan was quoted as saying by Astro Awani.

He said he was appointed to helm MPOB in April 2020 as this was the quota allocated for the parliamentarians who supported PN.

In May, Jazlan said he accepted the position of MPOB chief to serve the country and not to be bound by other parties.

He was appointed together with few Umno MPs after several party leaders claimed they were sidelined in Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s cabinet.

Within Muhyiddin’s cabinet, Umno leaders are said to been given portfolios with lesser responsibilities compared to Bersatu leaders who jumped from PKR, for example, International Trade and Industry Minister Azmin Ali.  MKINI

.

 

