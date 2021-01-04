BIG TIME MONEY POLITICS – RM20,000 OFFERED TO UMNO MEMBERS TO SET UP A BERSATU BRANCH, TARGET NUMBER OF BRANCHES – 8,000! STILL IMPOSSIBLE FOR BERSATU-PAS TO BEAT UMNO? WITH TIME & SACKS OF CASH, ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE!

As tensions between Umno and Bersatu near boiling point, questions now arise which party PAS will side with if the former two were to clash.

The tie-up between PAS and Umno has been credited for the latter’s revival after its 2018 defeat, paving the way for a swathe of by-election victories.,

However, analysts say this winning combo is unlikely to be replicated if PAS sides with Bersatu.

“It’s not possible, because Bersatu and PAS are parties that lean on Umno’s strength. In fact, they are only in government now because of Umno,” Jeniri Amir told Malaysiakini.

“Even if they (Bersatu and PAS) want to collaborate in the coming election, it is difficult for them to defeat Umno,” the former Universiti Malaysia Sarawak professor added.

While PAS forged an alliance with Umno first in 2019, the Islamist party has leaned more towards Bersatu since the change of government last March and is now a member of the latter’s coalition Perikatan Nasional.

PAS joining PN appears to be a sore point, with Pasir Salak MP Tajuddin Abdul Rahman claiming the Islamist party did so without Umno’s approval.

However, Jeniri said, it would be better for PAS to ally itself with Umno.

“With PAS’ existing strength, it is better to work with Umno if they want bigger opportunities.

“They can be with Bersatu, but Bersatu’s popularity is declining and they will be badly affected in the coming election,” he said.

Universiti Malaya’s Awang Azman Awang Pawi echoed this, adding that Umno has more grassroots than both Umno and Bersatu combined.

Political analyst Omar Rusdi was slightly more optimistic, saying PAS and Bersatu could beat back Umno in at least one state.

“Maybe in Kelantan, they (Bersatu and PAS) can win, but in other states, it is difficult to predict,” he said.

However, Omar is of the opinion that PAS should instead play peacemaker between Umno and Bersatu, and bring all three parties to find a resolution on how to divide seats for the next election.

Umno wants to contest all the seats it won in the 2018 general election, including those whose MPs have defected to Bersatu.

A motion not to cooperate with Bersatu has also gained the support from 143 of 191 Umno divisions.

Umno is set to decide on this matter this Wednesday.

PAS, meanwhile, has refused to get dragged into the tussle between Umno and Bersatu.