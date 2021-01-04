MALAYSIA, A COUNTRY WITH NO FUTURE? ANGER & SUSPICION GROW CANCELLATION OF KL-SINGAPORE HSR TO ENABLE MUHYIDDIN REGIME TO RESTART PROJECT TO BENEFIT THEIR OWN CRONIES – CORRUPTION, ABUSE OF POWER & REGRESSION RETURNS WITH FULL FORCE IN THE GUISE OF ‘MALAY UNITY GOVT’

Business, Politics | January 4, 2021 by | 0 Comments

 

   

    

    

   

    

Singapore Lee Hsien Loong Visits Malaysia Mahathir Mohamad

   

     

  

Prime Minister Najib Razak and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong - You Scratch My Back, I Scratch Your Back

     

    

    
Singapore-Kuala Lumpur HSR High-Speed Rail Project - CIQ – Jurong East, Iskandar Puteri or Kuala Lumpur

    

   

Singapore-Kuala Lumpur HSR High-Speed Rail Project - Distance and Stations

   

   

   

    

    

   

FINANCE TWITTER

.

Copyright © 2021 | Malaysia Chronicle