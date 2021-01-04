KUALA LUMPUR: PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim says he doesn’t want to get into a quarrel with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad over the former premier’s recent statements.

“Why get so occupied with Tun Mahathir’s statements. We will be meeting again next week.

“I don’t want to quarrel with him,” he told reporters after “An Evening With Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim” here Sunday (Jan 3).

He said that what was said by Dr Mahathir this week may differ from what he might say the coming week.

Anwar was asked if the Pakatan Harapan coalition would still consider cooperating with Dr Mahathir’s Parti Pejuang Tanah Air in light of the recent tense relationship between the two leaders.

He reiterated that Pakatan’s doors would remain open to anyone who upholds the coalition’s struggle for good governance and against corruption and abuse of power.

“I agreed (to cooperate) not with a particular person or party, but on principles,” Anwar said.

On Thursday (Dec 31), Dr Mahathir admitted that he couldn’t get along with Anwar.

Dr Mahathir had also scoffed at Anwar’s claims that he had a strong, convincing and formidable majority to form the government, sarcastically telling the PKR leader “Eh, you pi baliklah (why don’t you just go back)”.

Dr Mahathir’s response follows Anwar’s statement on Tuesday (Dec 29) that the decision to work with the former prime minister should be decided collectively by Pakatan.

Ties between Anwar and Dr Mahathir soured following the “Sheraton Move” that triggered the collapse of the Pakatan government last February.

The two senior political figures had publicly traded barbs and it was believed that they are not on talking terms. ANN

Pakatan in talks with ‘all forces’ in a bid to wrest power from Perikatan, says Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan is in talks with “all forces”, which includes factions within Umno, in a bid to wrest power from Perikatan Nasional, says Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

This comes after the Opposition leader said that Pakatan is taking a “two-pronged attack” in wrestling power from Perikatan.

“The various election machineries of PKR, DAP and Amanah have been meeting and strategising priorities while at the same time, we continue with efforts of which I can’t say more.

“But we are taking a two-pronged approach,” he told reporters after the “An Evening With Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim” event here Sunday (Jan 3).

He said that recent calls by some Umno leaders for the party to withdraw support for Perikatan or not to work with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia are an indication of how volatile the situation was for the present administration.

“The government is no longer fragile but may fall, I think you must take that into consideration,” he said.

Asked if Pakatan would open its doors to cooperating with dissatisfied factions within Umno, Anwar merely said that Pakatan has been in communication with “all forces”.

On Friday (Jan 1), Pulai Umno division chief Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed said the division will push for a motion to call for the party to withdraw its support for the Perikatan-led government.

On Sunday (Jan 3), Penang Umno state liaison chairman Datuk Musa Sheikh Fadzir said that majority of Penang Umno divisions have refused to work with Bersatu in the coming general election. ANN

