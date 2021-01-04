FROM ‘MUHYIDDIN’S GOVT HAS FALLEN’, ANWAR NOW RETREATS TO MUHYIDDIN’S GOVT ‘MAY FALL’: ANWAR CLAIMS PAKATAN IN CONTACT WITH ‘ALL FORCES’, DOES NOT DENY THAT COULD INCLUDE THE LIKES OF NAJIB & ZAHID – IS THAT TRUE GUAN ENG & MAT SABU? WOULD DAP & AMANAH GOVERN ALONGSIDE THE LIKES OF ‘SUDDENLY INNOCENT’ NAJIB & ZAHID EVEN IF ‘MASTER OF ROYAL PARDONS’ ANWAR COULD?

Pakatan in talks with ‘all forces’ in a bid to wrest power from Perikatan, says Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan is in talks with “all forces”, which includes factions within Umno, in a bid to wrest power from Perikatan Nasional, says Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

This comes after the Opposition leader said that Pakatan is taking a “two-pronged attack” in wrestling power from Perikatan.

“The various election machineries of PKR, DAP and Amanah have been meeting and strategising priorities while at the same time, we continue with efforts of which I can’t say more.

“But we are taking a two-pronged approach,” he told reporters after the “An Evening With Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim” event here Sunday (Jan 3).

He said that recent calls by some Umno leaders for the party to withdraw support for Perikatan or not to work with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia are an indication of how volatile the situation was for the present administration.

“The government is no longer fragile but may fall, I think you must take that into consideration,” he said.

Asked if Pakatan would open its doors to cooperating with dissatisfied factions within Umno, Anwar merely said that Pakatan has been in communication with “all forces”.

He reiterated that Pakatan’s doors would remain open to anyone who upholds the coalition’s struggle for good governance and against corruption and abuse of power.

On Friday (Jan 1), Pulai Umno division chief Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed said the division will push for a motion to call for the party to withdraw its support for the Perikatan-led government.

On Sunday (Jan 3), Penang Umno state liaison chairman Datuk Musa Sheikh Fadzir said that majority of Penang Umno divisions have refused to work with Bersatu in the coming general election. ANN

-https://www.thestar.com.my/

