RISING ON THE GREED OF WARLORDS FOR SEATS, ZAHID & NAJIB WIN BACK SOME SPACE FROM ANNUAR MUSA CAMP – BUT HOW CONCLUSIVE IS THEIR ‘MIXED’ VICTORY – UMNO SUPREME COUNCIL DECIDES TO CONTEST ALL FEDERAL & STATE SEATS WON BY BN IN GE14 – BUT NOT ALL SEATS CONTESTED, LEAVING SOME SPACE STILL FOR MUHYIDDIN, AZMIN CARTEL & PAS

Umno president says party, BN to contest all parliamentary, state seats won in GE14

BAGAN DATUK — Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) have decided to contest in all parliamentary and state seats they won in the 14th general election (GE14).

Umno president, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who is also BN chairman said the Umno Supreme Council (MT) has also decided that all Umno and BN candidates contesting in the 15th general election (GE15) would be using the BN symbol.

“Umno MT has decided that all parliamentary and state Umno and BN seats won in GE14 should be taken back by us to contest. These are Umno seats, Umno is claiming them back.

“We will not be using the symbol of other party. It is up to the other parties to use their own symbols or the symbol of their new friends but Umno and BN will remain as the opponent,” he said when opening the Bagan Datuk Umno division delegates’ meeting here today.

According to Ahmad Zahid, after GE14, 16 Umno MPs had left the party which resulted in the party having only 38 seats in Dewan Rakyat, without taking into consideration the vacant seat for Gerik following the death of its incumbent Datuk Hasbullah Osman in November.

Apart from that, Ahmad Zahid who is also Bagan Datuk MP stressed that Umno and BN has never joined Perikatan Nasional (PN), and the support rendered to the present government was the support from MPs only.

“The move to sign a PN government charter in May was only as an indication of support for the PN government, not support for the registration of PN , in fact there was no new charter signed, and it is not as viralled that I as Umno president and BN chairman had signed the new charter,” he said.

While stressing that the PN Presidential Council was created to ensure check and balance on PN government policies, Ahmad Zahid also reminded Umno members at all levels to issue statements in line with the party leadership.

“Echo the voice of the head who is steadfast in looking after Umno. Regardless of whether we are with each other at the grassroots, or holding post at branch, division, state or even at national levels, we must put our place in Umno not with others…the voice of Umno is our voice, not for others,” he said. — Bernama

143 Umno divisions reject pact with PPBM to face GE15

BAGAN DATUK: Almost three-quarters of Umno’s 191 divisions have told the party leadership that they do not want to cooperate with PPBM for the next general election. Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he respected the views of the 143 divisions and had called for a Supreme Council meeting on Wednesday to discuss the matter. Feedback on the need for cooperation with PPBM for the 15th general election was done via a WhatsApp chat group, comprising all division heads, he said, after officiating at the Bagan Datuk Umno division meeting today. “As the president, I respect the 143 (division) leaders’ decision,” he said. The motions will be looked into, and need to be accepted by Umno leadership as they represent the voices of the grassroots. Zahid added that the decision not to cooperate with PPBM should be accepted as the party’s official decision, although Umno MPs have pledged parliamentary support for the Perikatan Nasional government. The government is led by PPBM president Muhyiddin Yassin. Zahid said he understood there were certain quarters who spoke out on their dissatisfaction after being told to be “grateful” for being invited to be part of the PN government. He questioned this notion, adding that Umno is the biggest contributor in forming the federal administration. “There is a movement currently to set up 8,000 new branches (for a party under PN). Where can they find the members? Does this mean that Umno members can be ‘bought over’ with a cheap price?” Zahid questioned. He added, “We are not easily persuaded and bribed. Umno members are resilient. If we can survive for 22 months (as opposition), what more in the coming months”. The remark on the 8,000 branches was believed to be directed against PPBM secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin. Hamzah recently said PPBM is targeting one million members and will set up 8,000 branches across Malaysia. Zahid also urged the government to call for an election soon, with all the SOPs in place. “We agreed that the Covid-19 pandemic needs to be avoided and SOPs must be practiced. But why are they (government) scared of the election? “There are over 30 countries that have held their elections during the pandemic but I believe they (Malaysian government leaders) are afraid of something else,” he added. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

