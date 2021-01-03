ANWAR, DESPERATE OR NOT TO KEEP ALIVE THE LIE HE’S GOING TO BE THE NEXT PM SUPPORTED BY UMNO, CLAIMS ‘KING’S PREROGATIVE’ – BUT IT’S ALWAYS BEEN THE AGONG’S ‘PREROGATIVE’ – SO WHEN HIS MAJESTY PICKS MAHATHIR OR KU LI OR SHAFIE OR EVEN MUHYIDDIN AGAIN, DON’T CRY THE PRIMADONNA TEARS!

‘King’s prerogative’, Anwar says when questioned if Umno can make him PM

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article claimed Anwar had sent another letter. This was based on information from a source close to the PKR leadership. The source has retracted the remarks. The story has been updated to reflect this. Any error is regretted.

PKR president Anwar Ibrahim said it is up to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to determine whether or not he has a majority to become prime minister.

“The process is ongoing, I have sent a warkah (letter) to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, and the Agong has just completed quarantine.

“It is the king’s prerogative, so I don’t want to comment more than that,” he said at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur today.

Anwar said this when asked whether he was confident he could still get support from Umno to become prime minister.

A source close to the PKR leadership said this letter is the one Anwar sent in October. The palace said then that he had failed to furnish names to back his claim.

The king, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, had undergone quarantine on Dec 26 upon his return to Malaysia from a trip to Abu Dhabi.

According to Bernama, the Agong will be quarantined for seven days, that is until yesterday.

Previously in December, Anwar was rumoured to have secured 113 statutory declarations to prove that he had majority support, and was reportedly seeking another audience with the king.

Ketereh MP Annuar Musa also claimed there were efforts within Umno to align the party with Anwar.

However, several Umno leaders rumoured to have signed the SDs had denied this, while PKR branded reports on it as a “fishing expedition“.

On Dec 15, a few days after the rumours surfaced – Pakatan Harapan failed in its final attempt to defeat Budget 2021.

The supply was passed in the Dewan Rakyat with 111 MPs in favour and 108 MPs against.

Following this, Anwar’s allies DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and Amanah president Mohamad Sabu urged the opposition to stop waiting for defections from the government.

“Not a single government backbencher voted with Harapan, including those who allegedly supported Anwar,” they said in a joint statement.

PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution, however, expressed confidence that Anwar could still prove he has a majority either in the Dewan Rakyat, or through SDs.

Former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak – who previously lobbied BN MPs to back Anwar – had said that one condition for Umno to support the PKR president was that they would not work with DAP.

Anwar today explained the communications he had with “forces” have been in part to clear up the misunderstanding about DAP.

“There are a lot of misunderstandings, that our ally DAP is not supportive of constitutional guarantees including special Malay privileges and the Malay Rulers, and we have been clarifying that,” he said.

Anwar also reiterated that Harapan was still open to working with anyone who upheld their ideals.

At the same time, he said that the Perikatan Nasional government was fragile and on the verge of collapse due to Umno threatening to withdraw support.

