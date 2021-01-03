AS ‘LEFT-OUT’ NAJIB ROARS WITH REVENGE – ‘UMNO MUST LEAVE PN OR IT WILL PERISH’ – HYPOCRITE PAS, WHICH ADDED FUEL TO THE UMNO-BERSATU FIRE BY BACKSTABBING UMNO OVER MN, CALLS FOR ‘UNITY’ & TO BE ‘OPEN-HEARTED & TOLERANT’

PETALING JAYA: PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan says the party does not want to get involved in any political polemic that could lead to instability, calling for unity as Umno and PPBM leaders started bickering openly.
In a statement, he said PAS remained committed to strengthening the Muafakat Nasional (MN) alliance with Umno while defending the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government, of which it is now a component party.
“PAS urges its political allies, especially those in the government, to continue being open hearted, tolerant and learn from past experiences for the sake of the people, who need good leadership with integrity.
“PAS believes that only true and sincere unity can lead to a country that is harmonious, developed and united, and whose people of various races, religions and cultures respect one another.”
He added that all parties in the government needed to be committed, honest and responsible in managing the administration of the country, particularly in this difficult time.
Earlier today, former prime minister Najib Razak said Umno cannot get used to its supporting role in the current government administration, warning that this could kill off Umno slowly.
Meanwhile, Umno’s Pagoh division unanimously passed a resolution at its annual meeting yesterday, objecting to the Johor Umno leadership’s decision for the party to make way for PPBM president Muhyiddin Yassin in the Pagoh parliamentary seat.
Pulai Umno also became the first division in the country to pass a resolution asking party leaders to quit the PN government immediately to force a general election.
The PN government has said it was reluctant to hold a general election in the present climate as the number of Covid-19 cases has been increasing. The country saw a spike in the number of cases following the Sept 26 state elections in Sabah. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
