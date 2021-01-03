MUHYIDDIN CRINGES: PENANG UMNO THE NEXT TO RULE OUT WORKING WITH BERSATU – PAHANG SURE TO FOLLOW, TAKING NAJIB’S CUE – ‘UMNO FORMED TO LEAD & NOT TO BE LED’ – WILL THE LIKES OF ANNUAR MUSA HAVE A PLACE TO STAND ON WHEN THE UMNO MEETS ARE OVER?

Lipis Umno division chief Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad.

KUALA LUMPUR — Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) must continue to defend their traditional stronghold seats in the next general election, argued a member of the party’s supreme council.

Lipis Umno division chief Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad said the party and coalition must not cede their parliamentary and state legislative seats in Lipis.

“No compromise whatsoever must be made,” he said during his speech when officiating the Lipis division’s delegates meeting.

The Lipis MP said the seats have been traditionally contested by Umno and MCA for years.

“These seats were successfully retained in the 14th general election.

“If they are given away to other parties, it will not be easy for us to regain them,” he said, adding they should remain under the BN flag for the 15th general election.

Lipis, one of Pahang’s biggest districts, has two federal seats and four state assembly seats.

The federal seats include Cameron Highlands and Lipis while the state assembly seats include Jelai, Padang Tengku, Cheka and Benta.

Currently, five of the six seats are held by Umno, with Cheka under MCA. MALAY MAIL

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / MALAY MAIL