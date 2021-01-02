BOMBSHELL – FOR THE SECOND TIME, HADI TELLS UMNO THEY’LL BE INFIDELS & ‘HARAM’ – IF THEY ‘FORM ALLIANCES OUTSIDE PN & MN!’

Meanwhile, an Umno leader threw shade at PAS over the latter’s decision to join PN.

In a statement today, Hadi said PAS rejected any efforts to form new alliances outside the PN and Muafakat, calling them “weeds” or “parasites” that should be destroyed.

“This (PN, Muafakat), is the Islamic mould that we want to revive after being forgotten. Don’t become Malays who are forgetful because they have left Islam.

“Be complete Malay Muslims with beliefs, lawfulness, minds, and integrity together with other races and faiths on the concept of being just to all in a plural society.

“This is the mould that can upright the people who are safe in the world and afterlife.

“As such, it is haram for us to choose a narrow-minded mould just to save ourselves, our people, positions, and not contain the masses and visions that are from this earth and the afterlife,” he said.

Muafakat is the alliance between Umno and PAS – which is formalised through a charter but is not a registered entity.

PN, meanwhile, is a coalition led by Umno-rival Bersatu, that PAS is a member of.

Umno is allied with PN in the federal government but has frequently threatened to pull support.

Hadi’s remarks come amid continued speculation that some factions in Umno are trying to form an alliance with PKR president Anwar Ibrahim.

Umno’s Ketereh MP Annuar Musa – who is a PN proponent – claimed that statutory declarations (SD) are being collected to install Anwar as prime minister.

PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution had expressed confidence that Anwar may able to prove he has majority support through SDs.

Pasir Salak MP Tajuddin Abdul Rahman, meanwhile, expressed some dissatisfaction over PAS’ involvement in PN.

“I wish to remind PAS leaders what the hukum (Islamic rule) for making promises is. Promises must be fulfilled.

“They joined PN with Bersatu without our agreement.

“Now they are tied in such a situation, and this leads to difficulties,” he was quoted as saying by FMT.

He also said Umno wants to keep its promise to cooperate with PAS and not clash in the next general election.

PAS’ position in the middle of Umno and Bersatu puts it in an awkward position.

Umno and Bersatu appear to be headed to an electoral showdown, which could mean that PAS has to pick sides.

While it had allied with Umno first, PAS has shown that it leans more toward Bersatu now that it is a member of PN.

This was seen in Perak last month, when PAS initially said it would not join in any efforts to form a new state government after Umno deposed Bersatu deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu as menteri besar.

The matter was only resolved after Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi apologised for the Perak chapter’s actions in a meeting with Hadi and Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin.

