ABOVE 2,000 CASES DAILY THE ‘NEW NORMAL’? ON 2ND DAY OF NEW YEAR, 2,295 NEW COVID-19 INFECTIONS – AS MUHYIDDIN & CO RUN OUT OF IDEAS

The Health Ministry has reported 2,295 new cases of Covid-19 as of noon today.

This is the first time that cases have exceeded the 2,000 mark for three consecutive days.

Selangor had the most cases, while there was a surge of cases in both Johor and Penang.

However, the number of recoveries was even higher with 3,321.

Leading indicators:

Active cases: 22,398 ↓ (1,035 fewer than the previous day, sixth consecutive day of new records)

Patients in ICU: 125 ↓ (One fewer from the previous day, record-high)

Intubated patients: 51 ↓ (Three fewer than the previous day)

Deaths: 9

A breakdown of cases by state is as follows:

Selangor (638)

Johor (580)

Penang (288)

Sabah (259)

Kuala Lumpur (156)

Negeri Sembilan (131)

Malacca (95)

Kedah (47)

Pahang (29)

Kelantan (26)

Terengganu (16)

Perak (12)

Putrajaya (12)

Sarawak (5)

Labuan (1)

Perlis (0)

MKINI

.