‘THEY TELL ME NOT TO SAY ANYTHING. IT CAN HURT ME’ – AS ANWAR COZIES UP TO ‘POWERFUL’ NAJIB, MAHATHIR TAKES A SWIPE AT FAST-VANISHING ‘RULE OF LAW’ UNDER PM6 & NOW, MUHYIDDIN – TELLS OF HOW SHAFIE WAS THROWN INTO A CELL WITHOUT BED FOR 8 DAYS & TILL NOW NO CHARGES PRESSED – AND ‘OTHER RUMOURS OF PEOPLE JUST DISAPPEARING’

1. In America a black man was throttled to death by a policeman kneeling with his knee on the neck of the unfortunate man.

2. Another black man in America was shot to death by the police for no reason.

3. In France a black man was dragged and beaten by the police.

4. In India long lathis were used by the police to beat people who did not immediately obey their orders.

5. But not here in Malaysia. We don’t see this kind of incidents. But there are rumours of people being detained for no reason.

6. There is the case of Shafie Apdal of Sabah and several of his friends. They were arrested, detained for eight days, had to wear the orange shirt and thrown into cells with no bed. So far, no charges have been made against them.

7. Then there is a rumour that a man had his office raided, his files confiscated. He was detained and thrown into a cell for five days. Why he was arrested is not known.

8. Another rumour is of a man who was remanded for more than two years without being charged for anything. It would seem that some powerful person ordered his detention.

9. Another lady was similarly detained in a dark cell, also without clear charges being preferred against her. Her sequestration was ordered by powerful people. It seems that powerful people are above the law.

10. There are other rumours of people just disappearing.

11. This is Malaysia where we believe in the rule of law. These rumours seen to be contrary to the rule of law if they are true. These are frightening stories. I hope they are not true. I have no evidence to prove they are true. But the rumours keep circulating.

12. They tell me not to say anything. It can hurt me. But this is not America. This is Malaysia. The Government must not allow these things to happen.

13. No one should act above the law, no matter how exalted is his or her position. Malaysians should feel safe, should believe the law is there to protect them.

14. We have seen other abuses of the law by the authorities. It is time they stop.

15. Happy New Year.

-http://chedet.cc/

.