AN ALL-OUT FIGHT LOOKS CERTAIN – UMNO SIGNALS WISH TO CONTEST GE15 UNDER BN – EVEN AS ‘MUHYIDDIN AMBULANCE’ ANNUAR MUSA RUSHES TO TELL UMNO MATES ‘NO NEED TO BE HOSTILE OVER GE15 SEAT TALKS… I DOUBT WE CAN WIN ON OUR OWN’

PASIR GUDANG: Umno is not ruling out the possibility of contesting under the Barisan Nasional ticket during the 15th General Election (GE15), says its vice president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin (pic).

The Pasir Gudang Umno division chief added that Barisan was the biggest political coalition and well known among Malaysians.

“Umno must take the step forward, which is to strengthen Barisan,” he said during the division meeting held at a hotel here on Saturday (Jan 2).

Khaled added that Barisan was a political brand that is very well integrated with Malaysia’s multiracial society, with a moderate ideology and consensus-based approach which have created a modern Malaysia.

“Umno provides a solution to Malaysia’s complex challenges today.

“Umno-PAS is a powerful political force but Umno needs Barisan to manage the non-Malay support, including in Sabah and Sarawak.

“No party can form the government without getting the support of everyone and because of that, Umno must return to strengthen Barisan and not through other platforms,” he added.

Meanwhile, in a press conference, Khaled said the plan for Umno to contest under the Barisan ticket was still being discussed by the party’s leadership.

He said that discussions also touched on understanding between political parties which wanted to work closely with Umno and avoid multi-cornered fights during GE15. ANN

