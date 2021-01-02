AN ALL-OUT FIGHT LOOKS CERTAIN – UMNO SIGNALS WISH TO CONTEST GE15 UNDER BN – EVEN AS ‘MUHYIDDIN AMBULANCE’ ANNUAR MUSA RUSHES TO TELL UMNO MATES ‘NO NEED TO BE HOSTILE OVER GE15 SEAT TALKS… I DOUBT WE CAN WIN ON OUR OWN’
PASIR GUDANG: Umno is not ruling out the possibility of contesting under the Barisan Nasional ticket during the 15th General Election (GE15), says its vice president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin (pic).
The Pasir Gudang Umno division chief added that Barisan was the biggest political coalition and well known among Malaysians.
“Umno must take the step forward, which is to strengthen Barisan,” he said during the division meeting held at a hotel here on Saturday (Jan 2).
Khaled added that Barisan was a political brand that is very well integrated with Malaysia’s multiracial society, with a moderate ideology and consensus-based approach which have created a modern Malaysia.
“Umno provides a solution to Malaysia’s complex challenges today.
“Umno-PAS is a powerful political force but Umno needs Barisan to manage the non-Malay support, including in Sabah and Sarawak.
“No party can form the government without getting the support of everyone and because of that, Umno must return to strengthen Barisan and not through other platforms,” he added.
Meanwhile, in a press conference, Khaled said the plan for Umno to contest under the Barisan ticket was still being discussed by the party’s leadership.
He said that discussions also touched on understanding between political parties which wanted to work closely with Umno and avoid multi-cornered fights during GE15. ANN
No need to be hostile over GE15 seat talks, Annuar tells Umno members
“We are in the process of discussing, so why is there opposition? You want Umno to go solo? You want us to go with DAP?
“Take Ketereh for example, where I will stand. If we reject Bersatu, then Bersatu will stand in Ketereh. Then, who are the PAS supporters supposed to vote for? They will surely vote to support Perikatan Nasional (PN), and Bersatu will win.
He was speaking to reporters in Ketereh today after officiating the Umno Ketereh division annual general meeting. Umno divisions are in the midst of holding their annual meetings ahead of the main body’s AGM on January 30 and 31.
Annuar, unlike some other Umno leaders, has taken a conciliatory tone with Bersatu, which some perceive as a smaller splinter party dominating the government and for edging out the bigger Umno, which had led federal power for six decades.
The federal territories minister said Umno must seek a winning formula.
“I doubt we can win on our own.
“From early on, we already agreed to hold discussions (on seat negotiations). Why then do some say we must not share, or put up all sorts of objections.
“Just discuss first. I want Umno to be on the winning team and I want Umno to have many friends.”
He said the talks have agreed “in principle” on nearly 100 out of 222 parliamentary seats, but details have yet to be worked out.
The 100 include Umno’s 55 seats, which it will defend, another “up to 15 seats” which it does not hold but wants to contest, and 31 seats in Sarawak which he said BN “will not disturb”, as Umno traditionally has never interfered in BN seats or decisions in the state.
Annuar, whose conciliatory remarks towards Bersatu have led other Umno leaders to declare that he does not speak for the party, also said Umno members must accept that while the party is in the PN government, it should not openly criticise its colleagues from a different party.
“When we are in government, we must behave as one. Don’t fight with another minister just because they are from a different party and you have political differences. I don’t openly challenge the prime minister just because he heads Bersatu.
“Our support must be en bloc even if we have different opinions. Like when it came to Budget 2021, Umno had different views but when it came to voting, we supported the budget.
“These are principles that Umno members must understand.” THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
ANN / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
.