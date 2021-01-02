ANOTHER UMNO ‘FORTRESS’ AT RISK – AZMIN, FEARFUL OF GETTING KICKED OUT BY GOMBAK VOTERS, MAY SEIZE PUTRAJAYA FOR BERSATU & HIMSELF TO CONTEST IN AT GE15 – AFTER KU NAN CONVICTED OF CORRUPTION & DISQUALIFIED

IT was a wedding that had the entire Putrajaya talking.

The father of the groom was none other than Putrajaya MP Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor, who greeted guests as they drove past the bridal dais in Putrajaya’s first drive-through wedding.

Tengku Adnan was in an ebullient mood – smiling, waving at his guests and showing the K-drama symbol for love, his thumb and index finger crossed to form a heart shape.

The backdrop to this was the Palace of Justice, where a day later, he would be found guilty of corruption during his time as Federal Territories minister.

His friends said the choice of location was for the convenience of guests who were largely Putrajaya voters.

But it seemed like Tengku Adnan also meant to send a message that his family is standing by him at this difficult point of his life, and given the long line of cars that passed through that day, the voters of Putrajaya are also with him.

Tengku Adnan is appealing the guilty verdict but the extraordinary event was probably his last big hurrah in Putrajaya as the sun sets on his political career.

And politics being politics, there is already movement behind the scenes to be the next chosen one for the Putrajaya seat.

Putrajaya, symbolic of political power, is unparalleled as a Parliamentary constituency.

“It is associated with prestige – the population there is different from elsewhere. It’s the seat for a quality MP,” said Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker and Pengerang MP Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

It was a safe seat for Umno until 2018 when the mood turned against Barisan Nasional.

Tengku Adnan might have lost had it not been a three-cornered fight. The combined votes for the PAS and Bersatu candidates exceeded that won by Tengku Adnan.

It was a wake-up call that politicians could no longer take civil servants – whether in Putrajaya or elsewhere – for granted.

Many in the civil service were swayed by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s persona and Pakatan Harapan’s “Selamatkan Malaysia” slogan to save the country.

The civil servants had their own wake-up call during Pakatan’s 22 months in Putrajaya because the new regime was not what they expected and a lot of it had to do with mistrust and a clash of cultures.

Putrajaya is a small place and such stories spread quickly.

“I think voters here are now in a better position to compare and decide who they prefer,” said Umno Putrajaya deputy chief Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz.

Putrajaya is considered safe for Umno again and with Tengku Adnan’s impending retirement, the seat is now like a beautiful woman sought after by a string of suitors.

One of the names widely mentioned for the seat is Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin, as Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan is staking a claim on Rembau where he is the Umno division chief.

Khairy has the credentials for the seat and he represents the future of Umno.

However, Umno insiders say Khairy may be offered Tampin, where his cousin Datuk Shaziman Abu Mansor was MP until 2018 and where his family has roots.

Another name that has popped up is Tan Sri Annuar Musa, whose rising profile as Federal Territories Minister seems to have made him a contender.

But Annuar apparently has no intention of uprooting from his Ketereh seat in Kelantan.

Besides, he is what the Malays know as a “jantan” or alpha personality who would not be caught running from his base for the comfort of Putrajaya.

Another Kelantanese, Umno Youth leader Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, is also seen as a potential candidate. Dr Asyraf, who has a PhD in Islamic finance and banking, is acknowledged for his religious background.

He had contested and lost in Kelantan in the last two general elections.

But surely Putrajaya voters are looking for more someone with than just religious credentials?

Will his party pick him or will it go to Umno Youth deputy chief Shahril Hamdan?

Shahril, one of the youngest information chiefs Umno has ever appointed, is also a possible candidate.

According to Kok Lanas assemblyman Datuk Alwi Che Ahmad, Kelantanese politicians stand a good chance in Putrajaya because of the large number of Kelantanese serving in the Federal government.

There was also speculation that Senior Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali was eyeing the seat. He is perceived as having ambitions for the premiership and Putrajaya would be a great launch pad.

But Putrajaya is an Umno seat and there is no way the party will give it to him or anyone outside the party.

Hierarchy matters in Umno and in normal circumstances, Tun Faisal, who is the division’s deputy chief, would be at the top of the list. But then, Putrajaya is not a normal seat.

Federal Territories Umno chief Datuk Seri Johari Ghani’s name has also cropped up. But the former Cabinet minister and respected corporate figure is preparing to contest again in Titiwangsa where he was born and bred and where his mother still lives.

Umno insiders think Tengku Adnan is grooming his son Tengku Dr Iqbal, who is Putrajaya Umno Youth chief, to take over.

Tengku Adnan’s social media frequently features his son carrying out welfare programmes in the constituency.

Dr Iqbal is a medical doctor but he lacks a national profile or track record and as some have pointed out, the Putrajaya MP has to be ready for a Cabinet job.

Moreover, public opinion has grown quite critical about dynastic politics.

“It would be good if the next MP could reflect the status of the seat as the nation’s capital,” said Azalina.

That is a tall order and that is why the search for the next candidate for Putrajaya has to be more thorough than for other seats.

ANN

.