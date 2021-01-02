UMNO must break ties with Bersatu and review its relationship with PAS, said its Kubang Kerian division.

After holding its annual divisional meeting yesterday, the Kelantan division resolved that the party stop cooperating with Bersatu.

“Umno must stop working with Bersatu as the grassroots have rejected the Perikatan Nasional government and the dirty politics employed by Bersatu,” said the division in a Facebook post last night.

“Kubang Kerian further wants Umno to review its relationship with PAS as PAS does not prioritise its relationship with Umno in Muafakat Nasional.”

The division also proposed for GE15 to be held in the first quarter of 2021.

Division chief Bakri Yusoff officiated the meeting yesterday.

Umno is holding its 191 divisional meetings, which began on Friday and end tomorrow ahead of the party’s AGM on January 30-31.

All eyes are on the division meetings as the Umno grassroots reviews the party’s position in the Perikatan Nasional government and its relationship with splinter parties Bersatu and PAS.

The Kubang Kerian parliamentary constituency is currently represented by PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man and the party has held the seat its delineation in 1995.

Being in govt doesn’t solve Umno’s problems, says Khaled

Former Johor menteri besar Mohamed Khaled Nordin says the party must convince Malay voters and the other races that it is getting its act together. – Facebook pic, January 2, 2021.

UMNO seems to have abandoned its reform agenda after becoming part of the Perikatan Nasional government, said vice-president Mohamed Khaled Nordin.