THE BERSATU-UMNO SH*T HITS THE FAN: STOP STEALING & BUYING OUR MPs, CRIES UMNO – ‘WHAT! WE’LL SUE YOU,’ FIRES BACK BERSATU – SO MUCH FOR MUHYIDDIN’S ‘MALAY UNITY’ GOVT – AS ‘EFFORTS BY BERSATU TO WEAKEN UMNO’ INTENSIFY

He then urged Bersatu to stop this practise if they intend to save the cooperation between the two parties.
“For the last few months, there have been many complaints and concerns among Umno members and grassroots leaders nationwide who claim that Bersatu is encouraging ‘stealing’ and ‘buying’ of Umno members.
“Some have admitted that everyone who joins Bersatu is paid up to RM100; every branch set up is allocated RM3,000 to RM5,000.
The Umno Youth chief was responding to an earlier report where Bersatu secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin had said his party aims to have 8,000 branches in the next three months.
Asyraf said Hamzah should not be making such statements which will further widen the rift between the two parties.
“While the Umno-Bersatu relationship at the grassroots level gets increasingly heated due to the “stealing” of members, the Bersatu secretary-general should not add oil to the raging fire,” he said.
Asyraf said the parties should be trying to find common points of understanding and stop any attempts to weaken each other for the sake of the bigger agenda of unity.
They should also learn from the collapse of the Umno-PAS cooperation in BN due to an intensifying fight over members in 1974 to 1977 which caused such a huge rift between the two parties lasting decades, he said.
“Instead of spending all the party’s allocation and funds to form branches, it is better to consolidate with your allies like Umno and PAS for activities benefitting their rakyat at the grassroots level together.
“What more, almost every Bersatu MP, including those who jumped from Umno, have ministership and deputy ministership.
“You should be focusing on consolidating all resources to help the rakyat who are suffering right now about their standard of living in the midst of this pandemic,” he said.
Bersatu information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan later said his party might consider legal action over Asyraf’s accusation of the party “stealing” and “buying” members.
Bersatu mulls legal action after Umno leader claims members being ‘stolen’
In a statement today, Bersatu information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan (above) denied the allegation and demanded an apology.
“His (Asyraf’s) move to say ‘everyone who joins Bersatu is paid up to RM100 and every new branch is given between RM3,000 to RM5,000’ is unacceptable. I strongly deny this wild and baseless accusation.
“I urge Asyraf to apologise and retract his allegation immediately.
Bersatu out to weaken Umno?
Asyraf had made the allegation earlier today on his own Facebook page.
He took offence after a recent article by BH Online cited Bersatu secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin saying the ruling party aims to have 8,000 branches in the next three months.
Hamzah reportedly said Bersatu had not been enticing Umno members but maintained that it was “up to them” to join since both parties were part of PN.
Asyraf questioned if Hamzah was defending what he claimed was an ongoing effort by Bersatu to “steal” Umno members.
“In recent months there have been many complaints and worries among Umno members and leaders nationwide who allege Bersatu is encouraging the stealing and buying of Umno members,” he said.
“Such a statement from a Bersatu top leader is as if he does not feel guilty but instead defends the entry of Umno members into Bersatu on the basis of ‘openness’, using the excuse of us being under the PN umbrella. This will further worsen Umno-Bersatu relations.
“If this phenomenon of ‘stealing’ and ‘buying’ Umno members continues, it will verify all existing perceptions and allegations that Bersatu and PN were founded just to weaken and replace Umno,” Asyraf alleged.
He thus urged Bersatu to stop attempts to entice Umno members.
MKINI
.