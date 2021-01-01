Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s volteface in the matter of Anwar Ibrahim for prime minister has not endeared him to the opposition. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, January 1, 2021.
PAKATAN Harapan should not include Dr Mahathir Mohamad in its plan for the opposition to form a grand opposition because the former prime minister has become irrelevant, said PKR youth vice-chief Syed Badli Shah Syed Osman.Syed Badli said Dr Mahathir’s failure to get Malay votes in recent by-elections was proof the Langkawi MP was no longer popular.

“PH cannot be trapped in the idea of a grand coalition when Dr Mahathir is not ready to cooperate. His remaining in politics is a burden.

“His recent statement against Anwar Ibrahim shows he cannot accept political differences and is still stuck in the bitter past.

“He is no longer relevant and PH must move forward without Dr Mahathir,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday Dr Mahathir said his yet-to-be registered Pejuang party with four MPs was not in a hurry to join the opposition in a grand coalition in the next general election.

The former prime minister said the party will be a third force instead.

He also made more disparaging comments about his former ally Anwar, saying he no longer believed in the  PKR president.

He once again scoffed at Anwar’s chances of becoming prime minister.

“Pi balik lah (Go home),” the 95-year-old said in his native Kedah dialect.

Meanwhile, Syed Badli urged PH component parties to draw up a new plan that dropped all those who still wanted to work with Dr Mahathir.

“A new strategy must be developed and any MP who wishes to work with Dr Mahathir must be rejected,” he added.

The plan for a grand opposition coalition idea was suggested by Pejuang pro-tem deputy president Marzuki Yahya and Warisan president Mohd Shafie Apdal.

Sabah-based Warisan is an ally of PH. The position of Pejuang, which is made up of sacked members of Bersatu, is unclear.

PH parties have agreed in principle to form a grand coalition, an idea that will be discussed in detailwhen the presidential council meets.

There are 108 MPs in the opposition who are in PH, Pejuang and Warisan.