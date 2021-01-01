‘FALSE & MALICIOUS’ OR NOT, NAJIB SPRINGS INTO ACTION: FACING 1MDB TRIAL, CONVICTED EX-PM AGAIN ATTACKS ZETI AFTER HER DENIAL – ‘SHE FAILED TO DENY SHE & HER FAMILY RECEIVED 1MDB FUNDS,’ CLAIMS ‘BOSSKU’

Here’s what Zeti fails to address in her denial, Najib says

PETALING JAYA: Najib Razak has questioned Zeti Akhtar Aziz’s denial earlier tonight that she and her family had received funds from 1MDB, adding that the former Bank Negara governor’s response “could not be trusted”.

In a Facebook post, the former prime minister said that Zeti had failed to deny that her family received funds from fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low.

Najib also said that she did not refute that the statutory declarations (SD) were fake.

Neither did Zeti touch on whether Singaporean authorities took action against her family over funds linked to 1MDB.

“And she does not mention if Cutting Edge Industries Ltd belongs to her family?”

Recently, the MalaysiaToday portal, run by blogger Raja Petra Kamarudin claimed that some of Zeti’s family members, including her husband and sons, had received over RM100 million in funds from Jho Low, the mastermind behind the 1MDB scandal.

According to the post, Zeti’s family members allegedly executed a statutory declaration (SD) in which they admitted receiving millions in Singapore bank accounts, with the money coming from a company linked to Jho Low.

This evening, Zeti denied receiving any sums of money from 1MDB, saying the allegations against her and her family were “completely false and malicious.”

She also said issues relating to the state investment arm have been fully and thoroughly investigated by the relevant authorities. However, Zeti said she was unable to make any further statements as she was a potential witness in Najib’s ongoing criminal trial.

“But you cannot trust her official statement,” Najib wrote.

The Pekan MP said that immediately after the last general election, Zeti denied claims she knew of the inflow of RM2.6 billion into his personal bank account in 2013.

“But how can a Bank Negara governor not know when billions in foreign funds were remitted into a bank account in the prime minister’s name when such a huge transaction needs the central bank’s approval.”

Najib also said that a former Ambank manager testified in the SRC International proceedings that he had met Zeti several times and handed documents pertaining to his bank transactions. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

Zeti denies ‘false and malicious’ claims her family benefited from 1MDB funds