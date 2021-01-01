INCOMPETENT MUHYIDDIN FLOPS AGAIN – BIG TIME! GET RID OF HIM FAST! MALAYSIA TO PAY SINGAPORE COMPENSATION – HSR CONTRACT TERMINATED UPON 31 DEC EXPIRATION

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia will now have to compensate Singapore for the cost it had already incurred on an initial planned project for a high-speed train to link the two nations, even as an agreement between the two neighbouring countries was terminated.

In a statement today, Singapore’s Ministry of Transport noted that both countries had signed the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR) Bilateral Agreement (BA) in 2016.

The ministry said that construction of the HSR project was later suspended from September 2018 to December 31, 2020 at Malaysia’s request, with the understanding that the extension of the suspension period until December 31, 2020 would be the “final extension”.

The ministry added that both Singapore’s prime minister Lee Hsien Loong and Malaysia’s prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had on December 2, 2020 met via videoconference to review the project’s status, including changes proposed by Malaysia to the project.

“Malaysia has since allowed the HSR BA to be terminated, and has to compensate Singapore for costs already incurred by Singapore in fulfilling its obligations under the HSR BA in accordance with the Parties’ agreement,” the ministry said.

It did not however specify the amount that Malaysia will be paying to Singapore as compensation.

A joint press statement today by both Muhyiddin and Lee also did not state how much Malaysia will have to pay to Singapore over the terminated HSR project agreement. – MALAY MAIL

Najib: Malaysia to lose billions in revenue following termination of HSR contract

KUALA LUMPUR— Datuk Seri Najib Razak said Malaysia is set to lose billions of ringgit by terminating the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail (HSR) project. The former prime minister warned that Singapore’s exclusion from a high-speed rail line will make the project unsustainable. In a Facebook posting today, Najib said building the HSR was justified as the benefits from an increase in tourists from Singapore would bring billions in revenue as well as create jobs for the people that will last for a long time. “The cost for the HSR KL-Singapore originally was RM60 billion. We must also realise that in the first half of 2019 tourists from Singapore spent RM11.56 billion in Malaysia or an estimated RM25 billion a year. “If the HSR project can increase tourism from Singapore by 50 per cent, the total amount that Singaporeans tourists will end up spending in Malaysia will increase to RM12.5 billion a year,” he said. “In 10 years that’s RM125 billion. If it’s 50 years RM625 billion would have come into Malaysia. Hence by replacing the HSR KL-Singapore project to HSR KL-Johor Baru — which costs the same — the country will lose trillions and trillions of ringgit 20 years down the road.” Malaysia has allowed the HSR contract to expire yesterday. As such, the Singaporean government has asked Malaysia for compensation without specifying the amount. The initial plan for the KL-Singapore HSR project was to have a game-changing 90-minute rail trip, with the railway having eight stations ― seven in Malaysia and one in Singapore. The seven stations in Malaysia are currently stated as Bandar Malaysia, Sepang-Putrajaya, Seremban, Melaka, Muar, Batu Pahat and Iskandar Puteri, while the Singapore station was stated as Jurong East. It is however currently unclear what the final route will be now following the termination of the agreement between Malaysia and Singapore. MALAY MAIL

