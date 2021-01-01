INDEED WITHOUT AZMIN CARTEL – BERSATU IS NOTHING! ‘SOME DISSENT’ IN BERSATU OVER EX-PKR INFLUX NOT A BIG DEAL, ADMITS AZMIN’S LIEUTENANT AFIF

THE majority of Bersatu divisions nationwide have accepted the entry of former PKR deputy president Azmin Ali and other former PKR members into the party, said an ally of the senior minister.

Seberang Jaya assemblyman Afif Bahardin told The Malaysian Insight that only a small segment of Bersatu members did not accept them.

These were isolated cases, said Afif, who also quit PKR to join Bersatu.

“The integration process is in full swing. There are only one, two isolated cases (which do not accept us). It is not big, but given attention as if it is.

“The majority of the divisions have received us. They also want Bersatu united. We are also ready to firm up Perikatan Nasional (PN) for the next general election,” he said.

He was commenting on reports that several party divisions in Selangor and Johor have refused to accept former PKR members.

These divisions fear that the influx of former PKR members into Bersatu would result in a faction in the party.

Afif downplayed such concerns, saying former PKR members were familiarising and integrating in the new party.

“We are still in the process. Bersatu has just made a constitutional amendment, among others, to incorporate new members. We are still in the ice-breaking session.

“The group of us from PKR have chosen the Bersatu political platform, and support party president Muhyiddin Yassin, and the Bersatu leadership has accepted us.

“We are issuing membership forms to our allies from PKR. I have also been entrusted the position of Bersatu deputy information chief,” he said.

Afif, who is also one of the prime movers of the Pemuda Negara group, was appointed to the post when he joined Bersatu with Azmin and other former PKR leaders.

Azmin’s supporters have formed various civil society groups following their departure from PKR. These groups included Pemuda Negara, Penggerak Komuniti Negara (PKN), Nation of Women (NOW) and Wanita Muda Negara.

Bersatu has accepted Azmin and 10 other MPs from PKR, including members of the four organisations, which are estimated to be around 200,000 people.

Azmin was also appointed as a member of Bersatu’s supreme council along with his senior ally Zuraida Kamarudin.

