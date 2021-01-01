MOVE ASIDE AZMIN CARTEL – UMNO BACK TO DOING WHAT IT DOES BEST … PLOTTING! ZAHID & WARLORDS TO BRAINSTORM WAYS TO DISLODGE MUHYIDDIN – ONE WAY OR ANOTHER!

Umno to plot path back to the top, with or without Bersatu

UMNO divisional meetings this weekend will discuss several hot topics but topmost on the agenda is a plan to make the party relevant and dominant again, said party leaders.

They told The Malaysian Insight grassroots members will hash out their unhappiness about working with Perikatan Nasional and offer suggestions ahead of the party general assembly at the end of January.

“The majority of Umno members, especially the grassroots, are not convinced about cooperation with PN especially Bersatu.

“They are unhappy and the meetings will see several motions submitted at the division level,” said a party member speaking on condition of anonymity.

Umno Supreme Councillor Mohd Razlan Raffi said the party should focus on gaining dominance going into the next general election.

“It is up to them to debate, it is important that Umno thinks about being the most dominant and relevant party to the people.

“I believe the members will bring several motions and debate over political cooperation ahead of the 15th general election,” he said.

The meetings are taking place after they were postponed times due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The topics broached at the event will be debated at length at the main assembly at the end of the month.

Umno vice-president Mohamed Khaled Nordin said delegates will discuss health crisis mitigation efforts such as disbursement of monetary and other aid, as well as preparations for the elections.

“I believe everyone will take the opportunity to express their views, including on how to respond to the challenges of the pandemic,” he said.

The former Johor menteri besar, however, was tight-lipped on what his Pasir Gudang division had to say.

“I do not know what each division will discuss. (We) will wait for the debates,” Khaled said.

Umno Youth exco Bastien Onn said the members, especially the grassroots, wish to see Umno advantageously positioned for elections through strategic partnerships, either with Bersatu in PN or PAS in Muafakat Nasional.

“(We need to) judge which is the best way forward that will strengthen Umno’s position,” he said.

The Segamat division member said the party must be relevant to the youth who will be voting, more so if the voting age is lowered by the time elections are called.

“Among the motions from Segamat is for the party to pick young candidates to assure young voters of their representation,” Bastion said.

Former minister Ahmad Shabery Cheek said most of the party grassroots are opposed to the political pact with PN which does Umno more harm than good.

“The sentiments are quite negative. The chemistry between (Umno and Bersatu) is fizzing out,” he said.

Umno and Bersatu have been at loggerheads since teaming up in February to form a coalition government.

Tensions have boiled over in recent months with Umno leaders claiming the party has been sidelined by its partner.

Umno refused Bersatu president Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s invitation to formally join the PN coalition and instead asked Bersatu to join Muafakat Nasional (MN), which is to be officially registered.

A faction in Umno has also flirted with the idea of an alliance with opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim to oust the PN government.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

