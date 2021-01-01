PAKATAN Harapan should not include Dr Mahathir Mohamad in its plan for the opposition to form a grand opposition because the former prime minister has become irrelevant, said PKR youth vice-chief Syed Badli Shah Syed Osman.

Syed Badli said Dr Mahathir’s failure to get Malay votes in recent by-elections was proof the Langkawi MP was no longer popular.

“PH cannot be trapped in the idea of a grand coalition when Dr Mahathir is not ready to cooperate. His remaining in politics is a burden.

“His recent statement against Anwar Ibrahim shows he cannot accept political differences and is still stuck in the bitter past.

“He is no longer relevant and PH must move forward without Dr Mahathir,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday Dr Mahathir said his yet-to-be registered Pejuang party with four MPs was not in a hurry to join the opposition in a grand coalition in the next general election.

The former prime minister said the party will be a third force instead.

He also made more disparaging comments about his former ally Anwar, saying he no longer believed in the PKR president.

He once again scoffed at Anwar’s chances of becoming prime minister.

“Pi balik lah (Go home),” the 95-year-old said in his native Kedah dialect.

Meanwhile, Syed Badli urged PH component parties to draw up a new plan that dropped all those who still wanted to work with Dr Mahathir.

“A new strategy must be developed and any MP who wishes to work with Dr Mahathir must be rejected,” he added.

The plan for a grand opposition coalition idea was suggested by Pejuang pro-tem deputy president Marzuki Yahya and Warisan president Mohd Shafie Apdal.

Sabah-based Warisan is an ally of PH. The position of Pejuang, which is made up of sacked members of Bersatu, is unclear.

PH parties have agreed in principle to form a grand coalition, an idea that will be discussed in detailwhen the presidential council meets.

There are 108 MPs in the opposition who are in PH, Pejuang and Warisan.

Anwar’s influence, not Mahathir, attracted Malay voters in GE14

Pakatan Harapan’s increased Malay support in the 14th general election had nothing to do with Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s influence, said Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Karim.

The PKR lawmaker rubbished the former premier’s claims that Harapan may not be able to secure Malay supporting the future without the latter’s involvement in the coalition.

Mahathir claimed to have been instrumental in attracting Malay support during the 2018 general election but Hassan stressed that based on Mahathir’s previous party Bersatu’s electoral record, it failed to secure Malay support notably in the rural and Felda areas.

“Bersatu contested 52 parliamentary seats in the peninsular especially in Malay-majority areas but they lost badly to Umno.

“From 52 seats, Bersatu, led by Mahathir, only won 13,” he said in a statement.

Hassan added that this is in contrast with PKR which contested 50 seats and emerged victorious in 48, making it the party with the most seats in Harapan.

He said that Bersatu had also lost in fights for state seats.

“For instance, in Johor, from 56 assembly seats, Bersatu fought in 18 which were Malay-majority, but it only won eight.

“Where is Mahathir’s strength among the Malays?”

Mahathir had promised to hand over power to PKR president Anwar Ibrahim. However, the 22-month-old Harapan government collapsed in February this year after Bersatu withdrew itself from the coalition.

Mahathir had opposed Bersatu’s move but he and his faction were eventually kicked out from the party, now led by Muhyiddin Yassin. He then formed a new party called Pejuang.

He reiterated that he is ready to work with Harapan again but alleged that Anwar has now refused to work with him.

In an interview with China Press, Mahathir said that even DAP managed to win 42 seats because of the Malay support which he brought in and stated that excluding him from Harapan amounts to excluding Malay support.

However, Hassan disagreed with the nonagenarian’s confidence in his ability to attract Malay voters.

He said the increase in Malay support in the last election was due to Harapan rejecting the Najib Razak-led BN government as well as the voters sympathising with Anwar who was oppressed by the government.

“The suggestion to lift Anwar as the prime minister if Harapan managed to topple Najib and BN had resulted in the support of young Malay voters and the educated middle-income Malay segment.

“It’s clear that Anwar’s influence in these two groups had helped Harapan. It’s not because of Mahathir’s influence,” he said.

Hassan added that, in fact, it was PKR and DAP that helped Bersatu candidates to win the polls. – MKINI

